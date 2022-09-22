Laxxon Medical Granted U.S. Patent for the Sequential Release of Multiple Drugs Within Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms, Strengthening the Company's Intellectual Property Position in Pharmaceutical Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Laxxon Medical Corp., a U.S. based pharma-technology company pioneering 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 11,419,824 B2 for the controlled administration of one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients within a drug delivery system via oral dosage forms.

"Individualized and customized medicines are playing an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare," said Klaus Kuehne, Chief Operations Officer of Laxxon Medical. "This patent is a great success for Laxxon's global IP strategy and will enhance our position within the competitive pharma market significantly."

The patent covers the sequential release of at least two active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) within a drug delivery system (DDS) through 3D printing.

"Multi-drug medications and 3D printing are fierce emerging players in the pharmaceutical industry. These new technologies are pushing the boundaries of medicine and defining the next generation of healthcare," said Helmut Kerschbaumer, Chief Executive Officer of Laxxon Medical. "This patent represents a major milestone in Laxxon's development strategy and establishes Laxxon as a leader in the 3D printed pharmaceuticals market."

Laxxon Medical's patent portfolio consists of more than 150 patents, licensed patents and patent applications, including more than 3,000 patent claims. The portfolio includes patents and applications directed to methods and devices for drug delivery systems.

ABOUT THE DDS (DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM)

Laxxon Medical's drug delivery system (DDS) is a 3D screen printed oral, intra or transdermal dosage which, due to the precise arrangement of the API in the system, allows for the customized administration and release profile of one or more therapeutic applications within a patient (human or animal).

Laxxon Medical's drug delivery system optimizes pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, yielding optimal clinical results and fewer side effects, all while requiring less API than conventional DDS methods. Additionally, Laxxon Medical's drug delivery system is not limited to a particular API, allowing for mass application among pharmaceutical drug therapies.

ABOUT LAXXON MEDICAL

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering innovative 3D screen printed pharmaceutical solutions through SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology), an additive 3D screen printing technology and manufacturing process. Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the use and application of SPID®-Technology for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.

For more information, visit www.laxxonmedical.com or follow Laxxon Medical on LinkedIn or Twitter.

