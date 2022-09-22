EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Aggregate leases 23,000 sqm in Quartier Heidestrasse to leading DAX40 group
Luxembourg, 22 September 2022: Aggregate's Quartier Heidestrasse ("QH"), the new prime quarter in Berlin's Europacity, has made further leasing successes. A leading DAX40 group became the second-largest tenant with approximately 23,000 sqm of mostly office space. With 37,000 sqm, SAP remains the largest tenant of QH, where it is developing its Digital Campus with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain. 50Hertz is the third-biggest tenant, with 8,200 sqm already under occupation.
Cevdet Caner, Chief Executive Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "We're proud to have won another German bluechip as a major tenant. It's great to see how well our concept for this entirely new quarter is being received by the market. In Quartier Heidestrasse, the mix of offices, appartments, hotel, restaurants, retail as well as a daycare centre is as diverse as the people who live, work or simply enjoy themselves in this great city."
Located along the central boulevard of Europacity and featuring energy-efficient construction, QH is the first urban quarter with an integrated digital urban ecosystem that combines living, working, shopping and leisure. QH has achieved a strong pre-let ratio of circa 50% out of a total Net Lettable Area ("NLA") of 236,000 sqm, with further significant lease negotiations ongoing.
As of August 2022, QH has reached approximately 70% completion in total. QH Track, the largest building unit in Quartier Heidestrasse, is a pure-play office building spanning over 160,000 sqm of gross construction area and 111,000 sqm net lettable area. With a combined pre-let area of 72,000 sqm, QH Track has achieved a total pre-let ratio of 65% and has an Estimated Rental Value ("ERV") of approximately EUR 50m.
On 9 September 2022, Aggregate announced the sale QH Core and QH Spring at a premium to its book value, providing further proof of the location's prime quality and the acceleration of leasing and expansion decisions across businesses. There is strong appetite for new energy-efficient buildings in central locations, and the diverse, smart, and sustainable infrastructure in the Quartier Heidestrasse district offer excellent conditions for the business ecosystem.
Contact
Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult
Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult
About Quartier Heidestrasse
About Aggregate Holdings
22.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU1922424012
|WKN:
|A2PAUX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1448221
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1448221 22.09.2022 CET/CEST