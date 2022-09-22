EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Real Estate

Aggregate leases 23,000 sqm in Quartier Heidestrasse to leading DAX40 group



Aggregate leases 23,000 sqm in Quartier Heidestrasse to leading DAX40 group Cevdet Caner: "We're proud to have won another German bluechip as a major tenant"

QH has achieved a pre-let ratio of circa 50% and construction completion of circa 70%

QH Track now at pre-let ratio of 65% with occupation starting from Q4 2022 Luxembourg, 22 September 2022: Aggregate's Quartier Heidestrasse ("QH"), the new prime quarter in Berlin's Europacity, has made further leasing successes. A leading DAX40 group became the second-largest tenant with approximately 23,000 sqm of mostly office space. With 37,000 sqm, SAP remains the largest tenant of QH, where it is developing its Digital Campus with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain. 50Hertz is the third-biggest tenant, with 8,200 sqm already under occupation. Cevdet Caner, Chief Executive Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "We're proud to have won another German bluechip as a major tenant. It's great to see how well our concept for this entirely new quarter is being received by the market. In Quartier Heidestrasse, the mix of offices, appartments, hotel, restaurants, retail as well as a daycare centre is as diverse as the people who live, work or simply enjoy themselves in this great city." Located along the central boulevard of Europacity and featuring energy-efficient construction, QH is the first urban quarter with an integrated digital urban ecosystem that combines living, working, shopping and leisure. QH has achieved a strong pre-let ratio of circa 50% out of a total Net Lettable Area ("NLA") of 236,000 sqm, with further significant lease negotiations ongoing. As of August 2022, QH has reached approximately 70% completion in total. QH Track, the largest building unit in Quartier Heidestrasse, is a pure-play office building spanning over 160,000 sqm of gross construction area and 111,000 sqm net lettable area. With a combined pre-let area of 72,000 sqm, QH Track has achieved a total pre-let ratio of 65% and has an Estimated Rental Value ("ERV") of approximately EUR 50m. On 9 September 2022, Aggregate announced the sale QH Core and QH Spring at a premium to its book value, providing further proof of the location's prime quality and the acceleration of leasing and expansion decisions across businesses. There is strong appetite for new energy-efficient buildings in central locations, and the diverse, smart, and sustainable infrastructure in the Quartier Heidestrasse district offer excellent conditions for the business ecosystem.

Contact

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7415 121218

b.lee@aggregateholdings.com Boris Lemke, Investment Director

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7943 025474

b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult

Mob: +49 151 12241630

christoph.walther@consigliere-consult.com Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult

Mob: +49 172 811 9728

xander.heijnen@consigliere-consult.com About Quartier Heidestrasse

Quartier Heidestrasse ("QH") is one of Berlin's largest project developments. It comprises a multi-facetted and sophisticated urban district on an approx. 8.5 ha site, right in the centre of Berlin. QH is located near the main train station and is within walking distance of the capital's government district. The project combines all types of contemporary working and living environments: the project comprises a total gross floor area of 297,000 sqm and includes primarily office and commercial space, plus a hotel and children's day nursery, and more than 940 rental apartments. See: www.quartier-heidestrasse.com About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with significant presence also in Portugal. As at FY 2021, the company had €7.9bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.9bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owned Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.297,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.634,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €3.1bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a c.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, among other investments.

