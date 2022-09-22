EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe 2022 is your gateway to the global biopharma community Munich, Germany - September 22, 2022. The 28th annual BIO-Europe is back in person and will take place October 24-26, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. After being delivered digitally over the last two years, the event is expected to bring together over 4,000 executives from biotech, pharma and finance companies to engage in 27,000+ one-to-one meetings. Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group said: "We are all very excited to reunite at this year's BIO-Europe, to meet in-person again and of course to make new connections. The last two years have fundamentally changed business development and networking. While we are happy to have established new digital meeting solutions and virtual conferencing, the EBD team is thrilled to launch BIO-Europe 2022 as a fusion of innovative virtual solutions and a hybrid event of unprecedented scope. We are looking forward to welcoming both attendees in Leipzig and online this fall." BIO-Europe is the place to meet the world under one roof and discover the latest innovations which will advance the medicines of tomorrow. EBD Group is committed to providing a top tier forum for the global biopharma community to come together. With that goal in mind, this year's event will feature three days of digital partnering in the week following the in-person event. Over the years, BIO-Europe has become Europe's flagship partnering event. Its international reach makes it a one of a kind offering and gateway to the global life science community. The event will cater to the needs of the entire value chain, start-up and innovator educational programmes, industry trends and outlooks from KOLs, company pitches, professional partnering meetings as well as ample serendipitous networking opportunities are part of the ROI proven feature set. Through the pandemic EBD's gold standard partneringONE platform developed into a more powerful tool than ever before. With ONE login, the entire event can be accessed, and a comfortable partner search tool supports scheduling. Scheduled meetings will take place face-to-face during the live conference as well as digitally during the digital partnering days with links to a video conferencing solution. Partnering is set to open on September 19. Additionally, on demand content will be made available leading up to the event as well as during the digital days. BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). Registration information for BIO-Europe is available online. Early bird rates are available until October 14. For more information please visit the conference website at: informaconnect.com/bioeurope Additional links and information: Follow BIO-Europe 2022 on Twitter @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope) or on LinkedIn. About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Media Contacts:

