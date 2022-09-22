The new product is available in four versions with a storage capacity ranging from 9.9 to 19.9 kWh. The product comes with a 10-year warranty and can reportedly provide steady operation for up to 6,000 charge cycles.Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has launched a new residential hybrid storage system at the RE+ trade show in Anaheim, California. The battery uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has a round-trip efficiency of 93.93%. "The EP Cube is highly customizable and was designed with both homeowners' and installers' diverse needs in mind," the company said in a statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...