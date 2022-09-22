A Tesla Megapack battery caught fire at PG&E's Elkhorn large-scale battery storage facility in Monterey County, California, in the early hours of September 21. The fire was brought fully under control by the late afternoon, and its cause is under investigation.Fire broke out in a battery energy storage facility housing a 182.5 MW Tesla Megapack system, where at least one of the battery units caught on fire. The facility is operated by utility PG&E and is located in Monterey County, California, in the United States. "There have been no injuries to onsite personnel, and there are no electrical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...