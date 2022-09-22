DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.0466

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 574333

CODE: NRJC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CG3

