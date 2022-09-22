•The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases

•Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA region's longest running exhibition and conference connecting key stakeholders across Blockchain, crypto, and Web 3.0 will return to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10th-13th October 2022.





Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit

An integral part of GITEX Global 2022, the world's biggest tech and startup event of the year which will feature over 4,500 tech and digital companies from 170 countries, the four-day event will explore topics including the metaverse, Blockchain for enterprise and the future of digital assets.

The Summit comes at an opportune time for the Middle East region's development in Blockchain and cryptocurrency - the UAE has positioned itself as a global futuristic innovations' hub, emphasised with the recent launch of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and Dubai Metaverse Strategy, showing the commitment of its government to the implementation and advancement of cutting-edge solutions to the digital economy.

The Summit is set to provide a major international meeting point for the Blockchain and crypto communities, welcoming more than 600 investors, offering Blockchain, cryptocurrency and metaverse innovators an unrivalled opportunity to accelerate their growth. Day four of the Summit will play host to the North Star Dubai Supernova Challenge, the biggest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, offering startups the opportunity to pitch to an audience of global investors and earn potentially transformative capital.

Leading cryptocurrency exchanges and market makers including OKX, Coinstore, KuCoin, the Hong Kong Digital Assets Exchange, Elliptic, Chainalysis, Coinfirm and Sun Zu Labs will exhibit at the Summit.

Blockchain protocol specialists Consensys, EOS Network Foundation, Ultron Foundation will also be exhibiting, while there will also be a comprehensive focus on the Metaverse, NFT and gaming with innovators including Sensorium, METAP Japan and Ghost Ivy set to be at the show.

International experts speaking at the Summit include Aleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Ukraine; OG Arabian Prince, Founder, iNov8 Next Open Labs, Founding Member of Legendary Rap Group N.W.A; Lennix Lai, Director, OKX; Scott Page, CEO, Think:EXP, Technologist & Saxophone player for Pink Floyd; Farhad Shagulyamov, CEO, VELAS and many more.

The Future Blockchain Summit 2022 will host an engaging line up of over 100 international speakers comprising business and government leaders who will discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the global Blockchain ecosystem. The Global Leaders Exchange, Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum, and Metafest will provide visitors with essential insights and offer a glimpse of the emerging future of the Web.

Visit the event website for more information on the Future Blockchain Summit, as well as registration details.

