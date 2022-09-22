Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe.

"The involvement of the Polish industry in the creation of the nuclear industry in the country and its first power plant is absolutely crucial. Polish industry and companies have a wealth of experience and know-how in the construction of power units of all kinds. Many of them also have experience in working on nuclear projects around Europe, which we want to make the most of. These memoranda open opportunities for cooperation not only for the Polish project but also potentially in the entire CEE region," said Miroslaw Kowalik, President of Westinghouse Poland.

"The signing between Westinghouse and Polish suppliers is another key step in the strategic U.S.-Poland partnership on nuclear energy. Over the next several decades this project will create thousands of jobs in Poland and help build experience that can be used to support similar projects around the world," said Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland.

The memoranda establish cooperation with the following companies:

Kersten Sp. z o.o. world leader in bending steel and aluminum components.

world leader in bending steel and aluminum components. Famur Famak S.A. global supplier of complete bulk material handling and storage systems and individual machines.

global supplier of complete bulk material handling and storage systems and individual machines. Mostostal Pulawy S.A. - company specializing in manufacturing and installation of steel structures.

- company specializing in manufacturing and installation of steel structures. Sefako S.A. boiler manufacturer.

boiler manufacturer. ZPUE S.A. - manufacturer of advanced solutions for the electric power industry, primary and secondary power distribution and generation equipment.

- manufacturer of advanced solutions for the electric power industry, primary and secondary power distribution and generation equipment. Grupa Powen-Wafapomop S.A. manufacturer of pumps and services provider.

manufacturer of pumps and services provider. Emerson Automation Solutions provider of technologies and services that help businesses measure, analyze, control, automate and optimize manufacturing, processing, and distribution

provider of technologies and services that help businesses measure, analyze, control, automate and optimize manufacturing, processing, and distribution Monta Materials Handling Sp. z o.o. - company specializing in assemblies of industrial equipment and installations.

- company specializing in assemblies of industrial equipment and installations. GL Steel Sp. z o.o. - installation, maintenance, and servicing of static devices.

- installation, maintenance, and servicing of static devices. Bureau Veritas Polska Sp. z o.o. certification of systems, products and persons, technical assessments and inspections in various industries, certification of suppliers and technology and environmental assessments.

certification of systems, products and persons, technical assessments and inspections in various industries, certification of suppliers and technology and environmental assessments. Prochem S.A. - design company, implementing industrial investments and public facilities. It also deals extensively with environmental protection. It specializes in the design and implementation of construction projects.

- design company, implementing industrial investments and public facilities. It also deals extensively with environmental protection. It specializes in the design and implementation of construction projects. ZRE Katowice S.A. - comprehensive services for energy and industry. Modernization, design, production, repair, service, assembly, and diagnostics.

- comprehensive services for energy and industry. Modernization, design, production, repair, service, assembly, and diagnostics. Energoprojekt Katowice S.A. - comprehensive service of investments in the field of design, consulting, expertise and technical analysis, construction supervision, and general contracting.

- comprehensive service of investments in the field of design, consulting, expertise and technical analysis, construction supervision, and general contracting. APS Energia S.A. specialists in testing, inspection, and certification.

specialists in testing, inspection, and certification. TÜV NORD Polska Sp. z o.o. - certification of systems, products, and persons, technical assessments and inspections in various industries, certification of suppliers and technology, and environmental assessments.

- certification of systems, products, and persons, technical assessments and inspections in various industries, certification of suppliers and technology, and environmental assessments. Izotechnik Sp z o.o. manufacture and installation of equipment and entire industrial installations, as well as their repair and modernization.

manufacture and installation of equipment and entire industrial installations, as well as their repair and modernization. Grafton Recruitment Sp. z o.o recruitment company.

recruitment company. Bireta Professional Translations Sp.J. translation services.

translation services. Ecol Sp. z o.o. maintenance services for industrial machinery and equipment.

maintenance services for industrial machinery and equipment. Mostostal Kraków Sp. z o.o. provides services in the fabrication and assembly of steel structures and equipment installation.

provides services in the fabrication and assembly of steel structures and equipment installation. Eaton Electric Sp. z o.o manufacturer of devices and equipment that support electricity management.

manufacturer of devices and equipment that support electricity management. ENEGOMONTAZ-PÓLNOC-BELCHATÓW S.A. implementation of energy and industrial construction facilities.

Westinghouse is a world leader in nuclear power and a provider of products and technologies for nuclear power plants. The company is one of three technology providers considered in the first Polish Nuclear Power Plant project.

