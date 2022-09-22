Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Everett Jolly, host of The Stock Day podcast welcomed Brett Matich, President and CEO of Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MAX) ("the Company"), (a mineral exploration company) to the show to discuss the significance of its newly discovered district scale Cesar copper -silver project.

The Cesar Copper-Silver Project

Located in Colombia, along the world's largest producing copper belt, Max Resource's Cesar copper-silver project is poised for significant exploration potential. "There are only two large sedimentary style copper belt systems in the world, and this is the third one that has not been exploited. It is a massive sedimentary copper belt that is untouched, and we have explored it sensational early-stage results," shared CEO, Brett Matich, during his Stock Day Podcast interview.

According to a recent release detailing the Company's initial findings, the copper-silver project was found to discover impressive channel sample values of 8% copper and 5 ounces per tonne silver over 16 meters. Grades of this rarity represent significant discovery potential as the Company continues to move closer to the launch of the first-ever drilling program in this area.

Additionally, the location of the Company's flagship project offers its own advantages, including existing infrastructure, an involved community presence, and a government focused on advancing clean metals, while reducing fossil fuels.

Copper's Role in The Transition to Clean Energy

As one of the world's best conductors, copper has an important role to serve in the global transition to clean energy. Green energy sources like wind, solar, and electric power, all require copper as a vital conductor during the manufacturing process. For this reason, the demand for copper production is expected to significantly increase, and Max Resource Corp. is positioned to benefit from these efforts.

Max Resource Corporation Funding

To help launch the Company's upcoming copper-silver drilling program along the Andean Belt, Max Resource Corp. has secured the support of numerous financial institutions, despite the unexplored nature of the project. "We have secured funding of over $25 million this year, and have $20 million in the bank," clarified CEO, Brett Matich.

In addition to its support from financial institutions, Max Resource Corp. has also drawn interest from global mining companies for the significance and potential of its Cesar project, which is only further strengthened by the area's history of potentially massive clean metal deposits.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MAX) is a mineral exploration company advancing the newly discovered district-scale Cesar copper-silver project. The wholly owned Cesar project sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron).

In addition, Max controls the RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru, encompassing a bulk tonnage primary gold porphyry zone, and 3-km to the NW, a gold bearing massive sulphide zone. Historic drilling in 2001, returned values ranging 3.1 to 118.1 g/t gold over core lengths ranging from 2.2 to 36.0-metres.

The safety of our people and the communities where we operate is most important. We conduct exploration in a manner which supports protection of ecosystems through responsible environmental stewardship.

