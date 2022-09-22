Eclipse Foundation Canada: Enterprise Java and Jakarta EE Continue to Grow per the Results of the 2022 Jakarta EE Developer Survey

Eclipse Foundation's latest survey showcases significant growth across all aspects of Jakarta EE and overall use of enterprise Java

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2022.



"The results from this year's survey confirm what we've been hearing and seeing for ourselves; enterprise Java is experiencing significant growth," said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. "Not only that, but we believe this is just the beginning, as organizations get a better understanding of what today's enterprise Java and Jakarta EE can offer."

The objective of this survey, now in its fifth year, is to help Java ecosystem stakeholders better understand the requirements, priorities, and perceptions of enterprise developer communities. The survey also seeks to help the Java ecosystem better understand how the cloud native world for enterprise Java is unfolding and what that means for their respective strategies and businesses. Conducted from March 9 to May 6, 2022, 1,439 individuals participated in this year's survey.

Other key findings from this year's survey include:

Jakarta EE is the basis for the top frameworks used for building cloud native applications

The top three frameworks for building cloud native applications include Spring/Spring Boot, which lost ground this year at 57% (60% in 2022), followed by Jakarta EE at 53% (up from 47% in 2021), and MicroProfile at 30% (down from 34% in 2021). It's important to note that Spring/SpringBoot is reliant on Jakarta EE developments for its operation and is not competitive with Jakarta EE. Both are critical ingredients to the healthy enterprise Java ecosystem.

Jakarta EE 9/9.1 usage has grown to 14% (vs. 9% in 2021).

Java EE 8, Jakarta EE 8, and Jakarta EE 9/9.1 hit the mainstream with 81% adoption (vs. 75% in 2021).

While 36% of respondents have already migrated or plan to adopt Jakarta EE 9/9.1 (with 14% already running Jakarta EE 9/9.1 in production), 19% of respondents plan to skip Jakarta EE 9/9.1 altogether and move directly to Jakarta EE 10.

Over 59% of respondents (48% in 2021) have migrated to Jakarta EE or plan to do so within the next 6-24 months.

The top three community priorities for Jakarta EE are: Native integration with Kubernetes 51% (63% in 2021) Better support for microservices (46%) Faster support from existing Java EE / Jakarta EE or cloud vendors (28%)



With regard to the community's priorities in terms of the future of Jakarta EE, it is interesting to find that the first two priorities remain consistent from 2021 to 2022, while the third priority has shifted from "Faster pace of Innovation" to "Faster Support from existing Java EE / Jakarta EE or cloud vendors." This shift is indicative of increasing near-term demand for Jakarta EE support from today's cloud hyperscalers. Developers want better integration and support for their more advanced implementations now, rather than further down the road.

The Jakarta EE community welcomes contributions and participation by all interested parties. As the Jakarta EE Working Group continues to build towards the release of Jakarta EE 10, including new cloud native functionality, this is the ideal time to join the community and have your voice heard. To learn more, and to participate, all are welcome to connect with the global community at the following page: https://jakarta.ee/connect/

Organizations that value enterprise Java and would like to help shape its future can join the Jakarta EE Working Group. Membership in the working group allows enterprises and other organizations to support the sustainability of the community, participate in marketing programs, and engage directly with the community. Learn more about the benefits and advantages of membership here: https://jakarta.ee/membership/ .

Quotes from Jakarta EE Working Group Member Organizations

IBM

"It is clear from the survey results that Jakarta EE remains one of the most popular frameworks for cloud-native application innovation with Java," said Ian Robinson, CTO IBM Application Platform. "We're proud that the Liberty runtime delivers complete Jakarta EE compatibility and production support, along with MicroProfile, making it the ideal runtime for cloud-native applications."

Microsoft

"The 2022 Jakarta EE developer survey report is a valuable resource with a number of important insights," said Scott Hunter, VP of Product, Azure Developer Experience at Microsoft. "We look forward to utilizing the insights alongside what our customers tell us in moving forward Java on Azure. We are pleased to see all parts of the Java ecosystem, including Java EE, Jakarta EE, and Spring remain vibrant."

OmniFish

"At OmniFish we are very happy to see the positive results of the survey," said Arjan Tijms, OmniFish Director and Founder. "We very much look forward to continuing our contributions to the Eclipse GlassFish project, which provides a fully open source and open source foundation governed compliant Jakarta EE implementation of outstanding quality to the community. With the help of insights gained from this survey we'll be able to direct our resources to enhance both Eclipse GlassFish and our next generation Jakarta EE runtime Piranha Cloud."

Oracle

"The Jakarta EE Developer Survey findings demonstrate continued growth in developer interest in Jakarta EE, and continued growth in Jakarta EE usage," said Tom Snyder, VP of Engineering, Enterprise Cloud Native Products at Oracle. "And Jakarta EE community priorities align with Oracle's ongoing investments in Verrazzano for Kubernetes integration, in Helidon and Coherence for microservices support, and in WebLogic Server for Jakarta EE support on-premises and in the cloud. In short, we're pleased with the survey results and want to thank everyone who responded, and everyone who contributes to Jakarta EE." - Tom Snyder, VP of Engineering, Oracle Enterprise Cloud Native Java."

Payara

"This survey reveals increasing enthusiasm for both Jakarta EE and modernising applications in the cloud," said Steve Millidge, Payara CEO and Founder. "Payara is proud to be delivering products that optimise Jakarta EE for cloud native approaches, with our Payara Cloud serverless solution ready to remove infrastructural cloud challenges for Jakarta EE implementations. Jakarta EE's passionate community continues to set the standard for open source collaboration and innovation. This survey provides key insight as we work to make both the specifications and our vendor implementations ideally suited for users' needs. It highlights the need for faster integration with new technology. Payara rises to the challenge of a rapidly expanding Java ecosystem with aggressive compatibility and excellent support."

