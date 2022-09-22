NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace - First A.I. Robot Training as an Astronaut

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone - Symbol: NRPI) is honored to announce that the Space+5 astronaut class will be training as commercial astronauts alongside artificial intelligence (A.I.) humanoid robot, Bina48 of Terasem Movement Foundation. This historic astronaut training will integrate Bina48 as part of a larger scientific inquiry exploring the benefits of A.I. as an astronaut companion, laying the foundation for future research and technological development in human space exploration.

Uplift Aerospace made the announcement on September 21st, 2022, during the International Astronautical Congress in Paris at Yuri's Night , an international celebration of the power of space to bring the world together.

Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace, said the following, "It is important to recognize that Bina48 joining the Space+5 astronaut class is both historically and symbolically significant. Bina48 was one of the first breakthrough technologies for neural architecture, and to have Bian48 as the first A.I to join our astronaut training symbolically recognizes her place in history." Hanes continued, "There is something artistically and scientifically important when considering a robot's ability to interpret and communicate seeing the Earth from space. Our hope is that through astronaut training, we will be able to better understand Bina48's readiness levels to travel to space on a future mission. It will be a powerful moment for humanity to have a robot experience and communicate what it feels like to go to space. Space+5 astronaut training will collect biometric data that will then be used to provide a framework of information for Bina48".

The training will also be used as a scientific inquiry into the value of A.I. as a social witness companion for human space exploration. Bina48 will join the Space+5 training, including a zero-gravity flight and spacesuit and spacecraft egress training at the University of Arizona to inform the future of integrating A.I. robots into human-crewed space missions.

The Space+5 includes Ruben Salinas who has been contracted by Uplift Aerospace for an upcoming suborbital space flight, along with Sydney Hamilton, Mike Mongo, Trent Tresch, and Joan Melendez-Misner. The full Space+5 class is training with Bina48 to support the mission and will also fly to space if an additional opportunity arises.

Bina48 is an illustration of the Terasem Movement's Lifenaut Project: A multi-decade mind uploading experiment testing the possibility of uploading the mental and behavioral characteristics of an individual human to a computer that can then be reanimated via A.I., in a social robot named Bina48 (Breakthrough In Neural Architecture at 48 Exaflops/Exabytes). The Terasem Movement Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit private operating foundation was founded in 2004 and is based in Vermont, USA. Terasem's mission is to offer educational programs about the value and practical benefits of geo-ethically applied cyber, nano and biotechnologies, conduct scientific research, and support accelerated development goals in the areas of cyber consciousness, biotechnology, and cryogenics.

As part of the announcement, Uplift Aerospace also introduced AstroAccess as the official philanthropic beneficiary of the Space+5 mission, furthering the impact of the mission to increase access to space. AstroAccess is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of advancing disability inclusion in space. As part of the collaboration with AstroAccess, the Space+5 mission will work to pioneer updated astronaut training opportunities for people with disabilities, including during the ZeroG flight and spacesuit and spacecraft training at the University of Arizona Biosphere2.

Space+ is the world's first Web3 Space Program by Uplift Aerospace to increase access and diversity in space while conserving the Earth. The Space+5 is a five-person astronaut class pioneering culture in space through historic activations focused on our key pillars: Art, Science, and Philanthropy. The Space+5 is the first astronaut class building toward creating Uplift Aerospace's "Starborn Space Program". The Starborn Space Program is working to create a range of missions over the long term that will contract a diverse group of individuals from the community to train and serve as commercial astronauts. Membership to the space program is facilitated through ownership of the Launch Pass NFT tokens that double as membership for real-life access to space, including suborbital space flights, the International Space Station, astronaut training, and other authentic space-related events.

Uplift Aerospace, Inc., a subsidiary of NRP Stone, Inc. (Symbol: NRPI), is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

