Finntack scales up deliveries with nShift as online orders set to double

Rapid new carrier onboarding and enhanced returns solution help online leader meet evolving consumer demand

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finntack, Europe's largest manufacturer and retailer of trotting products, is galloping toward a period of rapid online growth. To meet the steep rise in demand without compromising on speed and quality, the company is now working with long-term collaborator, nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, to explore new ways of enhancing delivery processes.





In 2021, Finntack dispatched 30,000 shipments from its logistics center in Lahti, Finland to web shop customers across Europe. That figure is on course to reach 50,000 in 2022 and will jump to 80,000 in 2023. This represents an increase of more than 250% in just two years.

As one of the horse industry's earliest internet pioneers, Finntack has been using nShift's automated shipping solutions for many years. Integrations with their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and e-commerce software enable them to print shipping labels quickly and accurately, automate the carrier booking process, and provide customers with the delivery options they're looking for.

With orders now rising steeply, driven predominantly by increased demand from B2C customers, the company needs to keep exploring every available opportunity to enhance the delivery process - and that's where nShift comes in.

Jukka Nevanlinna, Logistics Manager for Finntack, said: "Customers want their orders to arrive quicker and quicker. Next-day or even same-day delivery are becoming even more common. So we need to keep looking at ways to enhance the delivery options we offer. The nShift platform makes it very easy for us to onboard new carriers, wherever and whenever we need. This is going to be critical for us in the future, as we identify and implement new solutions to meet consumer demand.

Returns is another area where we expect nShift to add value. Due to the nature of the products we are adding to our range, we anticipate that our return rate will soon rise above 10% for the first time. Having a quick and accurate system for managing returns is going to be imperative, so we are now looking at enhancing our process with the nShift Return solution."

Richard Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at nShift said: "Finntack are on track for rapid growth, and they know they need to prepare for it now. There's no point in shutting the stable door once the horse has bolted. nShift helps its customers achieve scalable growth, enabling them to provide the best customer experience at every stage of their journey from checkout to returns."

