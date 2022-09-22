KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Distribution through Quality Foods Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce Quality Foods will be carrying Komo's 2 serving Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Mac & Greens as well as both Meal Helpers (Bolognese and Taco Filling) at all Quality Foods locations.

Quality Foods is a British Columbia owned, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry with brick and mortar stores in 13 locations in B.C. including Qualicum Foods in Qualicam Beach, Quality Foods in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo (Harewood), Nanaimo (Northridge Village), Port Alberni, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, Victoria (Langford) and Victoria (View Royal).

"Quality Foods, the Island original, is thrilled to add this new favourite local brand, Komo Comfort Foods, to their 'Good For You' program. Their ready to bake meals aren't only an easy dinner night, they are also hearty and made with only real ingredients. Perfect to add to your veggie night or simply enjoy a meat free option! Best of all, apart from being healthy - Komo tastes delicious," says Quality Food's Reena Kaback

About Quality Foods

Quality Foods is BC owned and operated since 1982. The Vancouver Island chain is an award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry, employing over 1,000 employees primarily on Vancouver Island (and Powell River). Since opening their original store in 1982 as Qualicum Foods in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, they are proudly "an Island Original". Now they are Quality Foods, a BC owned and operated, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry, employing over 1,000 people in thirteen full service grocery stores. The company was acquired by the Jim Pattison Group in 2017.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a frozen shelf life of 18 months.

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

