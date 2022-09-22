Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe.

The total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, represented a turnover of €237 billion in 2021 (excluding travel), of which €141 billion, or 59%, was generated by marketplaces. Amazon and eBay expectedly have the lion's share, with a turnover of €51 billion and €25 billion in 2021, driving more than half of the market. The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces generate €128 billion in turnover throughout Europe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplaces grew by an amazing 22%, supported by C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2022, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. The study was carried out by CB Commerce with support from Checkout.com, FedEx Express, Lengow, nShift and Payoneer.

The "TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe" is a compilation of cross-border data of European marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on four parameters:

Cross-border online sales in Europe (28 countries in Europe including the UK, Switzerland and Norway)

SEO indicators for cross-border performance

A cross-border score determined on the number of covered countries

Number and percentage of cross-border visits

Four additional weighted parameters refine the ranking:

Type of marketplace business models (B2B B2C P2P C2C …)

Pan-European brand strategies

AI Big Data strategies

Type and number of services offered to customers

The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe:

- TOP 1: Amazon (USA)

- TOP 2: AliExpress (China)

- TOP 3: eBay (USA)

- TOP 4: Etsy (USA)

- TOP 5: OLX (The Netherlands)

- TOP 6: Discogs (USA)

- TOP 7: Vinted (Lithuania)

- TOP 8: Bandcamp (USA)

- TOP 9: Uber Eats (USA)

- TOP 10: Zalando (DE)

