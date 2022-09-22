Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector with a zoom on their cross-border performance in Europe.
The total cross-border e-commerce market in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, represented a turnover of €237 billion in 2021 (excluding travel), of which €141 billion, or 59%, was generated by marketplaces. Amazon and eBay expectedly have the lion's share, with a turnover of €51 billion and €25 billion in 2021, driving more than half of the market. The TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces generate €128 billion in turnover throughout Europe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, marketplaces grew by an amazing 22%, supported by C2C marketplaces. This growth is expected to continue in 2022, reaching 65% of cross-border online sales in Europe by 2025. The study was carried out by CB Commerce with support from Checkout.com, FedEx Express, Lengow, nShift and Payoneer.
The "TOP 100 Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe" is a compilation of cross-border data of European marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on four parameters:
- Cross-border online sales in Europe (28 countries in Europe including the UK, Switzerland and Norway)
- SEO indicators for cross-border performance
- A cross-border score determined on the number of covered countries
- Number and percentage of cross-border visits
Four additional weighted parameters refine the ranking:
- Type of marketplace business models (B2B B2C P2P C2C …)
- Pan-European brand strategies
- AI Big Data strategies
- Type and number of services offered to customers
The TOP 10 Global Cross-Border Marketplaces operating in Europe:
- TOP 1: Amazon (USA)
- TOP 2: AliExpress (China)
- TOP 3: eBay (USA)
- TOP 4: Etsy (USA)
- TOP 5: OLX (The Netherlands)
- TOP 6: Discogs (USA)
- TOP 7: Vinted (Lithuania)
- TOP 8: Bandcamp (USA)
- TOP 9: Uber Eats (USA)
- TOP 10: Zalando (DE)
Infographic:http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/marketplaces/top100-marketplaces-2022-infographic.pdf
Full press release:https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/top-100-marketplaces-in-europe-annual-ranking-2022-out-now/
