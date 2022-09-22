Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Tall Crane Equipment Ltd. to Alimak Group. The transaction closed August 24, 2022.

Tall Crane Equipment (TCE), located in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, has served the British Columbia market for over 40 years as a licensed elevator contractor, providing hoist and crane rentals, qualified licensed personnel, and repairs and maintenance on site and off site. TCE has been an Alimak Construction Division customer for over 30 years and will become part of Alimak Group's Construction division.

Located in Stockholm, Sweden, Alimak Group (AG) is a world-leading provider of vertical access solutions for professional use and has been a pioneer and industry leader for over 70 years. With a global reach spanning more than 100 countries, AG offers vertical access solutions adding customer value through greater safety, productivity and resource efficiency.

AG's products and solutions are sold under the brands Alimak, CoxGomyl, Manntech, Avanti and Alimak Service, brands with strong market recognition and known for their strong safety record, high quality and durability.

The Company has an installed base of over 70,000 elevators, hoists, platforms, service lifts and building maintenance units around the world. Founded in Sweden 1948, AG has its headquarters in Stockholm, 10 production and assembly facilities in 8 countries and 2,000 employees around the world.

The acquisition reflects Alimak Group's strategic goal of being close to its customers in the markets in which they operate. Tall Crane's rental services business provides a strong foundation to expand Alimak Group's new and used product offerings. The addition of a wholly owned footprint in Canada also creates opportunities to further expand both in construction and in permanent industrial equipment, including parts and services.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Managing Director, M&A, Ted Rattenberry, with the support of Sr. Managing Director Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction.

"Since Alimak is Tall Crane's primary supplier there was a strong strategic fit with multiple synergies. In addition, given the companies' long-standing working relationship, the transaction represented an ideal alignment in a number of ways," said Rattenberry.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005099/en/

Contacts:

Carl Doerksen

972-342-0968

cdoerksen@generational.com