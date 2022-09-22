Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UNX ISIN: SE0007158910 Ticker-Symbol: 2GP 
Frankfurt
22.09.22
11:45 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,060
-0,95 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMAK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMAK GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1706,40015:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMAK
ALIMAK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIMAK GROUP AB6,250-0,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.