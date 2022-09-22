Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to report that it has received a Purchase Order ("P.O.") from Lotte Card Co. ("Lotte Card") on September 16, 2022, for approximately $500,000 CAD, which is the fifth largest credit card company in Korea.

"Datametrex is thrilled to receive another P.O. for half a million dollars from Lotte Card. Continuously expanding our technology services internationally to one of the most prominent organizations in Korea is an achievement. We are proud to prove our land and expansion strategy," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About LOTTE Card Co.

LOTTE Card Co. is a financial service company which provides credit card and lending business in Korea. Lotte Card is a Korean credit card company with a partnership with Lotte Capital, a division of the Lotte Corporation. The Company was established in December 2002 and is licensed by American Express and Lotte Department Store.

For more information about LOTTECARD, visit: www.lottecard.co.kr

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137986