The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

The purchase order was received from the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco on September 12, 2022. The hotel has maintained Five Stars with the world-renowned authority in genuine Five Star service, Forbes Travel Guide. A staple in Bay Area luxury, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco has been awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars for the past 19 consecutive years.

"As we've previously mentioned, part of GUMY's multi-channel sales strategy includes targeting hotels and their guest rooms as distribution points for our gummies," said Mr Lamb. "With travel and hotel occupancy now soaring post-COVID, we feel that this will be a very lucrative component of our business model moving forward."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

