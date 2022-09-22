CO2 GRO Inc. Speaks at gasworld's CO2 Summit in Chicago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4O21) is excited to announce that its Corporate Development Manager Dil Vashi will be speaking at gasworld's CO2 Summit in Chicago.

The event is being held at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile with the support of several exhibitors, sponsors, and delegates. Passes to the event sold out soon after going on sale.

With leading publishing house gasworld organizing the event, several prominent leaders in the agriculture and agtech space were drawn to speak at the event, including Compressed Gas Association President & CEO Rich Gottwald and Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Ray Stout.

Given the importance of CO2 in the agriculture space, CO2 GRO's Dil Vashi was invited to present at the CO2 Summit. The topic for Vashi's presentation is "Enhancing Global Food Production with CO2".

Vashi will focus on the positive effects of CO2 GRO's technology in enhancing food production and the importance of optimizing CO2 delivery for covered crop growers in an era where there's a constant need to boost yield and volume-of-produce-per-hectare. Optimizing CO2 delivery also directly contributes to reducing a covered crop facility's usage of CO2 - by up to 95% - which goes a long way in reducing costs and delivering results to meet sustainability goals.

"I'm excited to be at the CO2 Summit," said Vashi. "There is a strong presence of potential partners at the event who can appreciate the value of what we do. By leveraging gasworld's platform, I hope we'll be able to share some new ideas with delegates and open up avenues for conversations about synergistic growth."

CO2 GRO's presence at recent events has drawn significant interest from all kinds of stakeholders. Given the scale of gasworld's event, CO2 GRO hopes to reach a wide audience - who will all be thrilled to see the volume of impressive trial data and customer testimonials the company has recently gathered, the work it is doing at its research center, and more.

About CO2 GRO Inc.?

CO2 GRO Inc. is a People, Planet, and Prosperity-focused precision ag-tech, clean-tech company.

We are on a mission to transform 600-billion sq. ft. of protected fruit & vegetable growth facilities so they can increase yield by 30% and feed half a billion more people around the world.

Our proprietary technology mists an aqueous CO2?solution directly onto plants in protected growth facilities. This enriches crops with CO2, suppresses the growth of micro-pathogens, and increases high-yield, high-quality varieties of produce. Because our CO2?Delivery Solutions technology replaces atmospheric gassing, growers can lower their CO2 gas consumption by over 90%, reduce their ecological footprint, and lower production costs.

We support the protected food crop community in all seven continents and also work with floriculturists and growers of medicinal & non-food varieties of plants.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact ir@co2gro.ca

SOURCE: CO2 Gro Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716979/CO2-GRO-Inc-Speaks-at-gasworlds-CO2-Summit-in-Chicago