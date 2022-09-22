Deployment of OSDU data platform will break data silos and accelerate time to value

Schlumberger announced today that it has been selected by Wintershall Dea as its preferred partner on the acceleration of its Terra Nova subsurface transformation program. Working with Microsoft, Schlumberger was first to contribute the open source code of its DELFI* Data Ecosystem to the OSDU-a single reference cloud-based data platform-which Wintershall Dea will leverage to accelerate the delivery of its subsurface data platform to support its business in making smarter decisions, faster.

"Wintershall Dea will use Schlumberger's ready-to-deploy Enterprise Data Management solution built specifically for the OSDU to connect people, applications and data that drives its business," said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital Integration, Schlumberger. "The openness we helped realize for the OSDU, by making the largest contribution of code to the platform at an early stage, is now unlocking value for Wintershall Dea-democratizing its data, making its systems interoperable and maximizing business performance."

"Signing with Schlumberger as strategic partner marks the kick-start of Wintershall Dea's OSDU-enabled data-driven future and accomplishes our efficient data hub strategy," said Hugo Dijkgraaf, chief technology officer, Wintershall Dea.

"With the deployment of the OSDU Data Platform, Wintershall Dea aims to analyze data more efficiently, search and discover data more rapidly, and take advantage of new cloud-based applications and emerging digital innovations," commented Kathrin Dufour, senior vice president, Digitalization Technology, Wintershall Dea.

The contract is for one year and will focus on deploying the OSDU in Wintershall Dea's Microsoft Azure cloud and integrating it with petrotechnical workflows and data science tools to validate that data accessibility, exchangeability and time-to-value for new digital solutions can be improved. Schlumberger and Microsoft have a strategic partnership to accelerate new technologies for the energy industry, including the creation of an energy data platform for the OSDU Data Platform.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger collaborates to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

For more information, visit www.slb.com.

About Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea is Europe's leading independent natural gas and oil company with more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Russia, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business. More in our Annual Report.

As a European gas and oil company, we support the EU's 2050 carbon neutrality target. As our contribution we have set ourselves ambitious targets: We want to be net zero across our entire upstream operations both operated and non-operated by 2030. This includes Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions on an equity share basis. Wintershall Dea will also bring its methane emissions intensity below 0.1 per cent by 2025 and maintain zero routine flaring of associated gas in its operations. In addition, we plan to reduce emissions resulting from the use of hydrocarbons by applying CCS and low-carbon hydrogen technologies, potentially building up a business abating 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 per annum by 2040. You can find more about this in our Sustainability Report.

Wintershall Dea was formed from the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, in 2019. Today, the company employs around 2,500 people worldwide from almost 60 nations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws-that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "should," "could," "will," "likely," "goal," "objective," "aspire," "aim," "potential," "projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, digital technologies and partnerships. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to recognize intended benefits from digital strategies, initiatives or partnerships; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumberger's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

