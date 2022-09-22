DigiMax Global Inc.: DigiMax Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

ALSO APPOINTS INTERNAL INVESTOR RELATIONS MANAGER

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE /September 22, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide capital markets awareness services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for DigiMax and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months starting August 26, 2022 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive 6-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

DigiMax also announces that it has engaged Daniel Mogil to provide internal investor relations management services and act as the Company's investor relations manager. Mr. Mogil has been engaged for a period of one year, subject to early termination by the parties, for a monthly fee of CAD $3,000.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal. https://hybridfinancial.com/

About DigiMax

DigiMax Global is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced technological solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The company's vision is to create unique technology solutions to better enhance the decision-making capacity of organizations and people around the world.

In August 2022 DigiMax acquired Spetz Tech Ltd, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in Q4 2022. Spetz's management and advisory team has significant experience in the service provider industry and in artificial intelligence applications.

Contact:

Chris Carl Daniel Mogil

President & CEO Internal Investor Relations Manager

416-312-9698 437-826-4012

ccarl@digimax-global.cominvestros@spetz.app

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the ability of Hybrid to heighten market and brand awareness for DigiMax and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community; the ability of Hybrid to abide by the regulations of the CSE; and the ability of the Company to compensate Hybrid for their services.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and the Company's ability to compensate Hybrid for their services.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and AI market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's business; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to Hybrid's business; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are speak as to the date hereof, and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

There can be no assurance that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, DigiMax assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

