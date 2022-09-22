The Indexes will underlie Investo ETFs new Domestic Equity ETFs

MarketVector IndexesTM announces the licensing of the MarketVectorTM Brazil Domestic Exposure (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRDE), the MarketVectorTM Brazil Global Exposure (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRGE) and the MarketVectorTM Brazil Small-Cap Value (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRSV) to underlie Investo ETFs' new Domestic Equity ETFs.

"We are proud to introduce three new equity indexes for the Brazilian market, including the newest members of our unique Economic Exposure Index family," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector IndexesTM. "With Brazil's vitally-important Presidential election in October, the timing of our introduction of these indexes and the Investo ETFs that track them will enable investors to express their views on the Brazilian economy regardless of the election's outcome," he added.

With such a dynamic and important economy, the approach of both global and local investors to the Brazilian equity market is ripe for innovation. The MarketVector Brazil Economic Exposure Indexes (MVBRDE and MVBRGE) provide, for the first time, a way for investors to gain more precise exposure to the economic and industry trends driving the Brazilian economy, as well as an efficient vehicle to diversify their existing Brazil equity exposures. And the Market Vector Brazil Small-Cap Value Index (MVBRSV) provides unique and targeted exposure to a segment of Brazil's equity market that is often ignored.

The indexes are reviewed on a semi-annual basis and are calculated in USD as price indexes and total return net indexes. The MarketVectorTM Brazil Domestic Exposure (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRDE) and the MarketVectorTM Brazil Global Exposure (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRGE) are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization.

"These products offer a new way for investors to access the Brazilian equity market in a more intelligent and efficient way. By offering two products that focus on Global Exposure companies and Domestic Exposure companies, we allow investors to build their allocations according to what they understand to be the moment of the economy," says Cauê Mançanares, CEO of Investo. "The best-known index in the Brazilian market is the Ibovespa. Meantime, the Ibovespa has some inefficiencies, such as a large concentration in a few large companies. The Brazil Economic Exposure ETFs complement an allocation purely on Ibovespa, as they allow investors to choose which segment of companies has the greatest potential, those that serve the Brazilian market or those that serve the markets outside Brazil."

The MarketVectorTM Brazil Small-Cap Value (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRSV) is weighted based on value-focused fundamental factors.

"The Brazilian Small-caps ETF brings to Brazil a multi-factor investment strategy that is already established around the world, allowing Brazilian investors to systematically invest in companies with small capitalization and low multiples without worrying about spending time analyzing the financial statements of any company. It is an alternative for those who want to invest in Brazilian Small-caps, but focusing on the companies that are undervalued when compared to their peers," added Mr. Mançanares.

Detailed information about the indexes, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector IndexesTM website.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Brazil Domestic Exposure (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRDE)

Number of Components: 100

Base Date: December 31, 2013

Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Brazil Global Exposure (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRGE)

Number of Components: 22

Base Date: December 31, 2013

Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Brazil Small-Cap Value (BRL) Index (ticker: MVBRSV)

Number of Components: 61

Base Date: December 31, 2013

Base Value: 1000

About MarketVector IndexesTM www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVectorTM") both trademarks pending is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVectorTM maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVectorTM is best-known for its broad suite of Thematic Indexes, its extensive family of global equity indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVectorTM is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation of the US, and is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world.

About Investo https://investoetf.com/

Investo is the first independent investment manager in Brazil to specialize in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). Founded at Harvard University (USA) in early 2020, its purpose is to "turn Brazilians into global investors', bringing innovation to Brazil by means of products that enable investments abroad in a simple, safe, agile and low-cost manner, allowing Brazilians to participate in the value generation of the world's best companies. Founded by Cauê Mançanares, CEO, Luiz Junior, COO, and partner Gabriel Lansac as CRO, Investo has partners such as BTG, Nubank Invest, Credit Suisse, Banco Inter and Banco Modal.

