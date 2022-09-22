Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded $0.5 Million Purchase Order for G2 Interactive Panels

Follow-On Order Demonstrates Expanding Opportunities and Partnerships with Existing Customer Base

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, has been awarded a follow-on purchase order from Lamar County, Georgia School District for G2 Interactive panels and accessories for an additional 130 classrooms.

The purchase order follows an initial district-wide contract for G2 Interactive panels in 2019, and a second installation of panels in 2020.

"Our partnership with The Lamar County School System continues to develop, with an additional significant order for our G2 interactive panels," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "As we focus on expanding into new opportunities and regions for the K-12 education market, we are also highly engaged with current customers to place further products and services where needed throughout their facilities. The ability to retain customers and grow relationships with these larger contracts adds substantial and scalable revenue to our growth strategy. We look forward to fulfilling this next order for Lamar County Schools and to providing simplified and integrated solutions for seamless communication and effective learning for all our customers' students."

The Lamar County School System, located in Barnesville, Georgia, comprises four traditional schools (primary, elementary, middle, and high), in addition to the Trojan Learning Center and Lamar County College & Career Academy. More than 350 employees proudly serve a diverse student population of approximately 2,800 students.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

GAXY@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716988/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-05-Million-Purchase-Order-for-G2-Interactive-Panels