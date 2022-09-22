Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces New Director of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce that it has hired Manon Roy as its new Director of Sales. Ms. Roy has over 15 years of business to business sales experience and worked with top 1000 companies and built relationships with key decision-makers at major brands. Her experience includes selling enterprise software, SaaS, professional services, IT solutions, web-based marketing platform solutions, and custom development solutions.

"I am excited to welcome Manon to our team," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk. "The timing to bring on a sales leader could not be more perfect as we are ready to scale and expand our business across North America. Manon's extensive experience as a sales leader and proven track record of connecting and creating opportunities with C-level executives will be invaluable to execute on Perk's next chapter of growth."

"Throughout my career, I've had the fortune to lead sales teams at both established leaders and innovative technology startups," said Ms. Roy. "I see enormous opportunity for Perk's innovative ordering, payment and loyalty software to solve many of the problems currently facing the hospitality industry. We are at a pivotal moment where hospitality businesses are adopting digital technologies to address the ongoing labour shortage and inflation challenges and innovation is happening at a faster rate than at any point in the industry's history. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and execute on this opportunity and help Perk grow quickly to support as many businesses in the hospitality industry as possible."

In her new role as Director of Sales, Mr. Roy will be responsible for developing Perk's sales team and growing Perk Hero's network of merchants with a focus on acquiring new enterprise accounts.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy. Perk Hero provides restaurateurs with friendly and reliable digital ordering, payment and loyalty tools to help them survive and thrive in a difficult economic environment. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

