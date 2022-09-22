On 15th 16th September, German time, a special programme on "Sino-German Economic Cooperation in Challenging Times" sponsored by SHEDE SPIRITS took place in Berlin. The programme was organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany (CHKD) and comprised three events: The CHKD Evening Reception 2022, which took place on the evening of 15th September, where the new CSR Report of the CHKD was presented as a highlight; the Sino-German Business Conference "China Day 2022" organised by the CHKD in cooperation with the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK); and an anniversary concert at the Berlin Philharmonic Hall to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. High-ranking Chinese and German guests from politics and business as well as company representatives from various sectors were invited. The friendly talks focused on the deep friendship between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the strengthening of Chinese-German cooperation in trade and business, and the promotion of cultural exchange between the two peoples. Guests of honour included the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Germany, WU Ken, the Asia Representative of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection, Dr Andreas Nicolin, and the President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany, ZHENG Donglin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005556/en/

The Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between China and Germany held in Berlin, with the appearance of the famous Chinese liquor company SHEDE SPIRITS (Photo: Business Wire)

Thanks to FOSUN a platform for internationalisation SHEDE SPIRITS was able to sponsor the special programme. At the gala dinner during the CHKD evening reception, SHEDE SPIRITS presented its brands, including Shede Classic (6-year edition), Shede Wisdom (10-year edition) and Tunzhihu (Red), which were allowed to appear as designated spirits. Numerous high-ranking participants from Chinese and German business and politics tasted these premium spirits from Sichuan Eco-Breweries. The pure and delicate aroma earned rapturous applause.

SHEDE SPIRITS also showcased the skill and culture behind its brand through on-site exhibition and presentation video. The brand's rich history won recognition from the guests.

Like many Chinese spirits manufacturers, SHEDE SPIRITS continues to expand its internationalisation strategy and plans to market its products overseas. SHEDE SPIRITS aims to present premium spirits to consumers from all over the world as a medium to convey Chinese culture and beautiful lifestyle to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005556/en/

Contacts:

SHEDE

https://en.tuopaishede.cn/

Luo xiaoshuan

luoxiaoshuan@tuopai.biz