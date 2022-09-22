Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is thrilled to announce the special screening of the short documentary film "The World on Drugs," produced by Microdose and directed by Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights at Wonderland. Wonderland, the world's leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry, will be held on November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

The screening will take place on Thursday, Nov 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET as part of Wonderland's Culture-focused day on creative expression and social impact.

Documentaries and filmmaking are vital mediums for unlocking global acceptance in the promising field of psychedelics. Through engaging storytelling with a human touch, diverse interviews, and original reporting, Microdose aims to shape compelling stories, examine complex social issues and reveal psychedelics' potential to transform how we consider the treatment of mental health.

"The World on Drugs was a deeply personal project to us, which is why we chose Vancouver as the first location on our journey," says Connor Haslam, Director of The World on Drugs and CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "While we aim to highlight the benefits of psychedelics, we also cannot ignore the harm opioids have had on certain areas across North America, Vancouver being one of them. Addicts are not criminals, so harm reduction is just as important to our mission as legal reform. Psychedelics offer a potential route to helping millions of people who are currently suffering, and we want to do whatever we can to make people aware of the possibilities of psychedelic medicine so those who need it can get the assistance they need."

The War on Drugs began in 1971, yet over 50 years later, scientific evidence and drug policy are more divided than ever. "The World on Drugs" examines the issues caused by prohibition while sitting down with doctors, therapists, world-leading practitioners, and researchers to take an evidence-based look at some of the substances caught in the crossfire of prohibition and the potential benefit we could get from their regulation.

Wonderland 2022 is a three-day multifaceted conference designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from the psychedelic space, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into the future promise of psychedelics in treating mental health issues.

"We're already hard at work on bringing Wonderland to life, and we couldn't be more ecstatic to welcome our guests to another groundbreaking installment of the event," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "We look forward to welcoming talented professionals who come here to share their imaginative solutions for the social and health challenges facing the global community."

The three-day event will focus on a key industry theme each day - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, a VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, and formal and casual networking opportunities.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Full Cast & Crew:

Starring: Dennis McKenna, Paul Stamets, Dr. Gabor Maté, Pamela Kryskow, Dr. Bruce Tobin, Spencer Hawkswell, Sharan Sidhu, Susan Chapelle, Dr. Evan Wood, Amanda Siebert, Dana Larsen, Rama Achala, Theda Pheonix, Andrew Rezmer, Chief Rueben, Mark Howard, Debora Humphrey, Nadia Van der Heyden, and Garyth Moxey.

Director: Connor Haslam

Editor: Mu Tunc

Cinematographer: Rob Howsam

Executive Producers: Patrick Moher & Connor Haslam

Writer: Gaurav Dubey

Producer: Daniel Cooper

Colorist: Zachary Cox

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breathtaking venues.

