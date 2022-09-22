Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
WKN: A2DSXU ISIN: SE0009779085 
München
22.09.22
08:21 Uhr
0,386 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.09.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Bioservo Technologies AB (462/22)

With effect from September 26, 2022, the unit rights in Bioservo Technologies
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including October 05, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   BIOS UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018588196              
Order book ID:  268399                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 26, 2022, the paid subscription units in Bioservo
Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BIOS BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018588204              
Order book ID:  268437                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
