Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Bioservo Technologies AB (462/22)

With effect from September 26, 2022, the unit rights in Bioservo Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 05, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: BIOS UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018588196 Order book ID: 268399 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 26, 2022, the paid subscription units in Bioservo Technologies AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BIOS BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018588204 Order book ID: 268437 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com