Optima Living Communities Make a Positive Impact on National Food Bank Day

VANCOUVER, BC and EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Optima Living communities across Western Canada joined forces on National Food Bank Day on September 2nd to gather donations for local food banks and charities, raising a cumulative 5,952 pounds of food (equivalent to 7,150 meals). This is a 713% increase over last year.

Optima Living highly values community integration and promotes residences as community hubs. This company-wide initiative saw residences turning the National Food Bank Day into fun themed events for everyone in the community to attend.

"We believe strongly in the ethos of being a committed member of our community. Our three pillars of People, Place and Community could not be better defined by having our employees and residents with their families coming together at the various residences to make these incredible contributions in the communities where they live. Optima Living is proud to continue this tradition for the second year," said Karim Kassam, Co-Founder and Principal of Optima Living.

West Edmonton's Wild Rose, for example, hosted a Hawaiian-themed luau party and attendees "stuffed the bus" with nearly 750 pounds of food, all donated to Edmonton's Food Bank.

"Donations are essential to help us feed our neighbours when they need it the most," said Tamisan Bencz-Knight, Manager of Strategic Relationships & Partnerships with Edmonton's Food Bank. "Thank you for giving and creating a kinder community."

Steveston's Wisteria Place in Richmond, BC raised an immense 1,750 pounds for the Inner City Women's Initiative Centre joined by Fairmont Waterfront (donations of toilet paper and bathrobes), Steveston Medicine Shoppe (donations of hygiene products), and Golden Funeral Services (food donations).

Sherwood Park, Alberta's Aster Gardens and Country Cottage raised 1125 pounds, including $275, for the Strathcona Food Bank who stated, "The Strathcona Food Bank is very grateful for Optima Living's recent food drive. We can only operate by the generosity of our community. Every donation helps us help those people facing food insecurity."

Chilliwack Lifestyles and Willow Manor in Chilliwack, BC raised 575 pounds for Salvation Army Chilliwack Community Food Bank. Warren Schatz, Business Manager, said "We are so grateful for the support we received from residences at Optima Living. We give out over 600 hampers each month, and we are only able to do this because of the support we receive."

Calgary's The Edward raised 310 pounds for the Calgary Food Bank. Bencz-Knight added: "No one should go hungry. Thanks to the incredible efforts of the staff and residents at The Edward, our community has come together to fight hunger. Your generosity is felt by each and every one of your fellow Calgarians visiting The Food Bank."

Other participating Alberta residences were:

Wetaskiwin's Sagebrush raised 215 pounds for Wetaskiwin Salvation Army Foodbank.

raised 215 pounds for Wetaskiwin Salvation Army Foodbank. Claresholm's Cottonwood Village raised 400 pounds for a local charity.

raised 400 pounds for a local charity. Cochrane's Hawthorne raised 90 pounds for the Cochrane Activettes for the Food Bank.

raised 90 pounds for the Cochrane Activettes for the Food Bank. Lac La Biche's Golden Sands raised 305 pounds, including $165, for Waskaysoo Community Food Bank.

Optima Living's regional office in Vancouver donated 160 pounds of food to the Kettle Society that operates a drop-in centre and other community supports. Optima Living is proud to be in a position from which they can offer a helping hand to the many communities they are a part of, ensuring they represent the best in People, Place, and Community. They strive to do their part to help people feel at home both within their residences and in the communities that surround them.

About Optima Living

Optima Living-founded in 2007-owns and operates innovative seniors' living communities throughout Alberta and BC, taking an unprecedented approach to senior life. Their unique company culture is one where both residents and team members are family.

Optima Living's North Star, Let us welcome you home, speaks to their underlying principles and the experience seniors discover in their communities. When residents are home, they feel safe, respected, and welcome. Home is where one's voice is heard, their views matter, and they have freedom of choice. Optima Living's mission, vision, and values-respect, dignity, teamwork, and doing the right thing-support and build upon their North Star.

Optima Living operates over 2,200 beds providing congregate living options for seniors. These options range from subsidized to luxury, Independent to Assisted Living, Long-term Care to Memory Care, and Residential Mental Health. For more information, visit optimaliving.ca.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.

Contact

Alyssa Barry

Media Relations, Optima Living

604-997-0965

communications@optimaliving.ca

SOURCE: Optima Living

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716705/Optima-Living-Communities-Make-a-Positive-Impact-on-National-Food-Bank-Day