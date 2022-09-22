Renovations to Support Joint Intelligence Center

Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in military and secure construction, has been awarded a fixed price contract of $26.9M to renovate the Joint Intelligence Center, Building 639, at Naval Air Station II Sigonella in Sicily, Italy.

Established in 1959, the Naval Air Station Sigonella is regarded as the hub of US Naval air operations in the Mediterranean.Under the recently awarded military construction contract, Conti Federal will reconfigure and renovate the ground and first floors to provide a modern and contiguous space for Commander Task Force 67 Operations. The renovations are expected to be completed by August 2024.

The contract was awarded to Conti Federal by Jacobs Engineering and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) out of Naples, Italy.

"We are proud to support our outstanding partner Jacobs on this very important project as we continue to expand our ever-increasing footprint in Europe," expresses Conti Federal CEO, Peter Ceribelli. "This is a tremendous opportunity that will allow us to continue to showcase our position as a leader in the industry and expand our track record of modernizing military bases for federal clients around the world."

Conti Federal Services is the choice federal contractor for building the nation's mission critical projects. The company boasts an impeccable track record of modernization projects both locally and overseas. Currently, Conti Federal is working on the modernization of critical facilities at the Naval Support Activity in Naples, Italy.

