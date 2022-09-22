The event, held at the Harvard Club in New York City, saw public figures from Ukraine, the US, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and more discuss how the rest of the world is impacted by the Ukrainian-Russian war.

The Kyiv School of Economics, one of Ukraine's strongest business education institutions, raised $1,140,000 during a charity conference and dinner event last Saturday. The event brought together public figures from around the world, including Nobel-prize winners, military officers, economists and investors, historians, government officials, and Ukrainians who have experienced the war firsthand. They conveyed the conflict's true intensity and political reality, while discussing the war's global political and economic implications, in an effort to outline possible future scenarios and solutions.

"Many still do not understand the impact this war will have and is currently having on other parts of life and the rest of the world," said Tymofiy Mylovanov, President at Kyiv School of Economics, "with this event, we channel everything the Ukrainian people have been feeling and make it make sense to the rest of the world, while raising money for the benefit of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, discussing the impact of the war, and what comes next: reconstruction, humanitarian aid, and Ukraine's role in the new world architecture."

Multiple breakout rooms held hearings for various panel discussions across topics including: global security, economic analysis, energy use and resource allocation, and food security. Speakers included Two Nobel Laureates: Paul Krugman and Roger Myerson; Ukrainian military officers and surgeons directly from the frontlines; top economists and investors from Ukraine including Dr. Gorodnichenko, Dr. Mylovanov, and Ms. Shapoval; Ukrainian historians; Ukrainian US Ambassador H.E. John Herbst; Past Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Zagorodnyuk, and more. Audiences listened to panel discussions and allowed questions after.

After the conference, a charity auction and dinner were held to honor the resilience and the spirit of the Ukrainian people, featuring Ukrainians who shared their stories of overcoming the challenges of the war, resisting the Russian invasion, and maintaining and developing a democracy. The $1,140,000 raised will help benefit charities across Ukraine and the Kyiv School of Economics, which will use the money to support the people of Ukraine through humanitarian efforts, educational projects, and efforts to increase talent and infrastructure within Ukraine.

Mayor Eric Adams also made an appearance and spoke to the audience during the reception. He said, "When this war first started, and people stated that 'in days, the Ukrainian people would fall,' I said, 'you just don't know the Ukrainian people.'" He made further remarks on the benefits Ukrainian immigrants have made for the United States and especially New York City, as a true testament to the will and strength of its people.

The charity dinner was closed out by a performance from the Ukrainian Chorus, Dumka of New York. Razom for Ukraine, a fundraising organization, and USUBC (US-Ukraine Business Council) also contributed informational and organizational support during the event.

Fundraising in the United States is still ongoing, and money raised will be directed to other needs of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

About Kyiv School of Economics

Founded in 1996, the Kyiv School of Economics is an integral player in a world of colliding economic, political, technological, and nature-led forces. The Kyiv School of Economics is one of Ukraine's strongest business education institutions, developing capabilities for the people of Ukraine to create a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign country, combining real-world practitioners, leading experts in business education, intellectual rigor, and academic excellence.

