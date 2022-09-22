Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: HVCW Announces Growth Strategy for 2022

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") announced today its growth strategy for 2022. With a focus on expansion of its solar business into new geographic areas, the Company has already seen results. This summer (May-August), the Company has had sales growth (jobs sold) of over 24% month over month.

"We continue to see strong demand in all geographic areas. In addition, with the current energy issues combined with incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, we expect the opportunities to increase," stated Bobby Tetsch, CEO of MPS.

The overall expansion strategy focuses on regional centers that serve as hubs for surrounding areas/states.

The existing corporate hubs include Southern California, Central California, Northern California, and Missouri.

In addition, corporate hubs that are planned in the near term include Texas (Dallas Ft. Worth), Florida and Mid-Atlantic.

At each corporate hub, the company will invest in infrastructure - so that it maximizes revenue and gross margin and relies less on third party providers.

Central and Northern California

Launched earlier this year, Central and Northern California are a natural extension of the Company's Southern California base. Significant investment has already been made in these markets, which include Fresno, Bakersfield and San Jose. Installation numbers have exceeded expectations and continue to grow.

Missouri/Mid-West

Launched earlier this year, Kansas City, Missouri is a natural hub for the Mid-West area. In addition to Missouri, this location will also service Indiana and Illinois (both top 10 states, in terms of new solar generation added in 2021) in the future.

Texas

With an expected launch in the Dallas Ft. Worth Metroplex (DFW) by Spring 2023, MPS will be entering the largest solar market in the country. Adding an additional 6060 MW in 2021, Texas far exceeds California as the top market for annual solar installation. From its DFW hub, the Company expects to service other major markets including Austin and Houston.

Florida

Slated to launch by Spring 2023, entering the Florida market allows the Company to add the 3rd and 5th largest (Georgia) in the country (in terms of annual solar installation added in 2021).

"If we are going to achieve our goal of being a national solar company, we must be in the Southeast," stated Tetsch.

Mid-Atlantic

Expected in Spring 2023, the Mid-Atlantic region includes Virginia and North Carolina, the 4th and 7th largest (in terms of annual solar installation added in 2021).

As previously disclosed in an 8k filing, the Company also confirms that Jeff Canouse has stepped down and is no longer affiliated with the Company.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations

TEN Associates

Tom Nelson

480-326-8577

SOURCE: Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716954/HVCW-Announces-Growth-Strategy-for-2022