Data Bridge Market Research: Sweet Potatoes Market to Observe Utmost Growth of USD 50,534.33 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sweet potatoes market is expected to reach USD 50,534.33 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Sweet potatoes are a type of root vegetable with a sweet flavor and a starchy texture. Sweet potatoes have a fibrous texture and are incredibly nutrient and mineral dense. Additionally, sweet potatoes enhance digestion and support gut health, among other advantages. Sweet potatoes are naturally anti-inflammatory and rich in antioxidants. Additionally, sweet potatoes come in various hues, including purple, orange, and other. Sweet potatoes are preferred in many functional foods and baby food products because they are rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals. Sweet potatoes are used in many different ways across regions.

The global sweet potatoes market is driven by increased applications for sweet potatoes across industries. Additionally, the global sweet potatoes market will be fueled by sweet potatoes' many nutritional advantages. At the same time, the primary factors limiting the global sweet potato market are the higher price of sweet potato products compared to potatoes and the ease with which potatoes can be substituted in the market. As a result of the rising demand for sweet potatoes, manufacturers are putting more effort into launching new products, promoting them, winning accolades and certifications, and participating in market events. These choices ultimately aid the market's expansion.

Some factors driving the market growth are growing awareness of sweet potatoes' health benefits over potatoes, increasing applications of sweet potatoes in food & beverages, and growing awareness about health among consumers. However, limitations in terms of high prices of sweet potatoes are expected to hamper the market's growth.

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods Limited announced a new partnership to establish the Future of Potato Farming Fund, which will invest $1 million in education, demonstration, and cost-sharing grants to support potato farmers' adoption of regenerative practices and technology

Some of the major players operating in the potatoes market are

Conagra Brands, Inc.,

Nash Produce,

Sweet Potato Spirit Company,

Ham Farms,

Dole Food Company, Inc.,

McCain Foods Limited,

A.V. Thomas Produce,

Jackson Farming Company,

J.R. Simplot Company,

Idahoan Foods, LLC.,

KP Snacks,

Urban Platter ,

, Jackson's Chips,

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.,

BIRDS EYE LIMITED,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

Nestlé,

Bhanu Farms

Important Facts about This Market Report:

Sweet Potatoes research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the Sweet Potatoes industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Sweet Potatoes Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Key Industry Drivers:

RISE OF HEALTH AWARENESS AMONG CONSUMERS

Consumers are now more conscious of their health due to their changing lifestyles, so they are paying closer attention to what they have to eat. This alteration has increased consumers' popularity of plant-based, low-calorie, sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free foods.

Growing rates of non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity, and overweight among consumers contribute to this change in the population.

INCREASING CONSUMPTION OF PROCESSED FOOD

The market consumption trend towards processed food has been driven by people's changing lifestyles and hectic schedules. The unfortunate global spread of the coronavirus has caused this consumption to rise even further. Because of the rise in consumption, businesses have been forced to develop new products and healthier alternatives. Despite all the innovations, sweet potatoes are the only ones used as an ingredient in processed foods.

GROWING MARKET FOR FOODSERVICE IN THE SWEET POTATO SECTOR

Any food-related trend in the market is not just limited to producers of food and beverages. The movement spreads across industries and results in fresh ideas. Foodservice sectors have been incorporating this change in their strategic advancements as the food and beverage sector has seen progressive growth in the consumption and demand for sweet potato products. Many food service businesses have been introducing new products based on sweet potatoes as an ingredient in various regions.

Challenges:

HIGHER PRICE OF SWEET POTATO PRODUCTS COMPARED TO POTATOES

Sweet potato products are more expensive than potato products because of the high cost of raw materials. The fact that sweet potatoes are challenging to grow and demand more labor and money during cultivation is another factor contributing to the increase in the price of sweet potato products.

Due to the high cost of raw materials and the labor-intensive manufacturing process, there are now only a handful of significant market players, leading to sweet potato products' premium and pricey status. This is another factor contributing to the increase in the price of sweet potato products.

Global Sweet Potatoes Market: Segmentation

The global sweet potatoes market is segmented into six notable segments based on type, product type, nature, packaging type, end user, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

Whole Product

Processed Sweet Potatoes

Paste /Purees

/Purees Sweet Potato Flour

By Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging Type

Bag

Pouches

Box

Tray

Others

By End User

Household

Food Service Sector

Food & Beverages Industry

By Distribution Channel

Stored based retailing

Online retail

Global Sweet Potatoes Market: Regional Analysis

The countries covered in the sweet potatoes market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America. Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe. Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. South Africa, UAE., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in the Middle East and Africa. Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America in South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the global sweet potatoes market with a CAGR of around 6.4%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for sweet potatoes. Growing awareness of sweet potatoes health benefits over potatoes among consumers is the major reason for the growth sweet potatoes market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the plant-based food market is growing progressively in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of this market will directly impact the development of the sweet potatoes market. However, high prices of sweet potatoes are likely to restrict the market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

