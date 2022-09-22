Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Last trading day of temporary accept ISIN codes

Due to the voluntary public share exchange offer made by Noble Corporation plc to shareholders in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, the below two temporary accept ISIN codes were previously admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The period of making a cash election, will expire on 26 September 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Last trading day for the two temporary accept ISIN codes will thus be 28 September 2022: Temporary ISIN: DK0061803103 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Drilling Comp 1972 ACPT SHARE -------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading 28 September 2022 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DC accept shares -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 265361 -------------------------------------------------- Temporary ISIN: DK0061803293 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Drilling Comp 1972 ACCEPT CASH ---------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 28 September 2022 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: DC accept cash ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267228 ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66