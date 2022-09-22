Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
WKN: A2PGP5 ISIN: DK0061135753 Ticker-Symbol: 72D 
Tradegate
20.09.22
16:02 Uhr
50,30 Euro
+0,25
+0,50 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,14049,84018:10
49,22049,70018:02
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2022 | 15:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Last trading day of temporary accept ISIN codes

Due to the voluntary public share exchange offer made by Noble Corporation plc
to shareholders in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, the below two temporary
accept ISIN codes were previously admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. 



The period of making a cash election, will expire on 26 September 2022 at 11:59
p.m. Last trading day for the two temporary accept ISIN codes will thus be 28
September 2022: 



Temporary ISIN:   DK0061803103         
--------------------------------------------------
Name:        Drilling Comp 1972 ACPT SHARE
--------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading 28 September 2022      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:     DC accept shares       
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    265361            
--------------------------------------------------



Temporary ISIN:    DK0061803293         
----------------------------------------------------
Name:         Drilling Comp 1972 ACCEPT CASH
----------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 28 September 2022       
----------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DC accept cash        
----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     267228            
----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
