San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with RAW smoking paper innovators and wholesale distribution giant HBI International ("HBI") to manufacture its line of hemp wrap smoking rolling paper.

Highlights of the Hempacco & HBI Collaboration

The introduction of HBI's new hemp wraps sold out in three hours

HBI is one of the largest wholesale distributors of smoking products in the world

Hempacco manufactures hemp wraps rolling smoking paper for HBI

Hempacco is working with HBI's CEO Josh Kesselman and his research and development team to produce new hemp wrap flavor experiences and other hemp products

HBI's flagship product RAW® rolling paper, is one of the most recognized names in Fast Moving Consumer Goods

HBI sells products that reach over 100,000 retail locations

Hempacco's collaboration with HBI includes research and development, flavoring, aromas, and manufacturing of the Skunk Brand® of Hemp wrap smokable rolling paper. Skunk Brand® is a well-established smoking paper brand with a cult-like following in the US.





Hempacco and HBI Partnership: Skunk Hemp Blunts



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/138074_32c150d544a26a7a_001full.jpg

Hempacco and HBI first launched their collaboration in the fourth quarter of 2021, focusing on the development and manufacture of hemp wrap smokable rolling papers in four flavor profiles: cherry, grape, lemon, and mango. Product deliveries from the initial collaboration and $x.x million purchase order have been underway since January 2022, with ongoing full truck load orders continuing.

"It's been a pleasure working with Josh and the entire HBI team to develop exciting new hemp products," said Sandro Piancone, CEO and Co-Founder of Hempacco. "Josh's attention to detail is extraordinary. He looks at every feature of his hemp wraps and other products with microscopic detail; this is why he's the number one in the industry."

"I am extremely picky and perfection-seeking when it comes to my products because I love my customers, and they demand the best. My friends and I have carefully smoke tested these wraps, rolling them in dozens of different styles and methods. They are spectacular! Sandro and Jorge did a great job on this product, and my customers are absolutely thrilled. It's not just a hemp wrap, it's one of the best hemp wraps ever made!" said Josh Kesselman, CEO, and founder of HBI International, LLC. "We started with a small order to see what Hempacco could do, and our first order of Skunk Brand® hemp wraps sold out in only three hours! There are nuances to this particular wrap that solve the biggest problem hemp wraps had until now. My customers are happy, and honestly, I'm even happier, so we ordered a lot more. And Hempacco has been sending us truckloads of product all year!"

"HBI has a cult-like following for their RAW brand of smoking paper, but what many don't realize is that HBI also has a tremendous logistics and distribution structure, with its products reaching more than 100,000 retail locations," said Jorge Olson, CMO and Co-Founder of Hempacco. "It's been great working with Josh and his team, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Hemp Hop with Rick Ross and Cheech and Chong Smokables

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order hemp cigarettes and hemp blunts at www.realstuffsmokables.com using promo-code HPCO to get Buy One Get One Free to celebrate our Nasdaq IPO and bell ringing.

