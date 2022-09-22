Connected Toys Market worth $20.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Toys Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 20.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38031230

Browse in-depth TOC on "Connected Toys Market"

225 - Tables

46 - Figures

220 - Pages

By age group, 9-12 years segment to have highest growth rate during forecast period

Kids aged 9-12 years love to participate in fast-paced games, play musical instruments, use tablets, and listen to music. STEM toys and games that allow children to use complicated problem-solving skills to build robots are also popular. For instance, Osmo Genius Kit by Osmo helps kids to make great use of time. This award-winning toy turns the iPad into a fun, hands-on teaching machine and helps build skills in math, language and vocabulary, creative thinking, and drawing. It helps adjust the children's skill levels and keeps them challenged and entertained. The Osmo Genius Kit contains game pieces and a base that allows them to interact with the screen as they play and learn.

By interfacing device, smartphone/tablet segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The goal of the tablet is to help build core skills in mathematics, reading, science, music, problem-solving, logic, and creativity as kids go through the tutorials and learn independently. The demand for connected toys is rising due to its benefits for kids, working parents, and tutors, but it comes up with some privacy concerns. VTech, a company that produces tablets for children and develops smart connected toys for children, has faced the largest consumer data breach in which the personal information of almost approximately 5 million parents and more than 200,000 kids were hacked.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38031230

Asia Pacific to have highest growth rate during forecast period

China, South Korea, and India are the major revenue-contributing countries for the Asia Pacific Connected Toys Market. The ongoing digital transformation in various industries including retail, mining, defense, aviation, and transportation and logistics in this region, has dragged the attention of education industry specialists to design smart learning products for kids. Children and parents alike well receive toys that combine learning and fun. eSports games have witnessed rapid growth on the Chinese mainland in recent years, and their development has fuelled the growth of the electronic and connected toy market.

Market Players

The major players in the Connected Toys Market are Mattel (US), The key market players profiled in the Connected Toys Market report include Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO (Denmark), Sony (Japan), VTech (Hong Kong), UBTECH (China), DJI (China), iRobot (US), Sphero (US), Digital Dream Labs (US), Pillar Learning (US), Wonder Workshop (US), TOSY Robotics (Vietnam), Workinman Interactive (New York), WowWee Group (Hong Kong), KEYi Technology (China), Miko (India), Makeblock (China), Smart Teddy (US), Intelino (US), Fischertechnik (Germany), Potensic (China), Mainbot (France), ROYBI (US), PlayShifu (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Connected Toys Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Smart Learning Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning and Asynchronous Learning), End User (Academic, Enterprises, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/connected-toys-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/connected-toys.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connected-toys-market-worth-20-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301630868.html