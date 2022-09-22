New Brokerage Office to Operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Costa Blanca

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain has expanded its services in the Valencian Community, now operating with Maryana Kim leading a new office in Denia, in the northern part of the Costa Blanca. This is the fourth location that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain has opened in 2022. The new office will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Costa Blanca.

Maryana Kim is a founding partner and manages the Denia office together with a team of four expert agents in the sector, with the collaboration of Álvaro González De La Hoz, Managing Director of the firm in Spain and partner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Costa Blanca, as well as the rest of the team and with the resources that the company makes available to all its agents. This new office represents an 18% increase in the firm's portfolio of clients and properties, together with the expertise that Maryana Kim and her team add to the luxury real estate business.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain believes in the personal and professional growth of its representatives. Our network is in full expansion and proof of this is the opening of new offices throughout Spain," says Bruno Rabassa, CEO and partner of the company in Spain. "We incorporate in our team those who appreciate and are committed to quality work and integrity. We are committed to talent in a sector in constant development."

The new office in Denia is the first to open in the Valencian Community, under the premise of inaugurating new openings to cover the market share. "We are accomplishing our goals and growing as a company. We are delighted to welcome new agents who are aligned with our values. This is an opportunity for those experts who want to join the firm and develop their career in a booming sector," highlights Álvaro González De La Hoz.

According to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices 2022 Global Luxury Landscape Report, the price increase of luxury properties is not slowing down their sale. Prices have risen by up to 30% since the start of the pandemic, but data highlights that in 2021 the number of international buyers increased by more than 40% year over year.

"The luxury real estate sector is in continuous growth due to the current economic situation that provokes interest," said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "We are seeing this especially from foreign buyers who are particularly interested in Alicante, Valencia, and the Balearic Islands."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices bases its work on four basic pillars: integrity, longevity, stability and trust, values that they share with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain and the new office on the Costa Blanca and with whom they hope to grow and continue to offer the client an exceptional real estate experience. "The secret to maintaining successful deals is to work with experts in the sector," says Bruno Rabassa.

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Costa Blanca agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain

The real estate consulting firm LARVIA was founded in 2012 by the Rabassa family, which has operated in real estate since 1964 as PETRUS Real Estate Group. In 2019, LARVIA creates a strategic alliance with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a leading real estate services agency in the United States. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain has offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Marbella, Málaga and Mallorca and has launched an ambitious 10-year expansion plan with a focus on the Mediterranean, Balearic and Canary Islands, with the goal to become one of the leaders in the luxury residential market in our country.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 11 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

