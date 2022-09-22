SVN Commercial Partners Completes $14.2 Million Sale of Miami Property

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Capitalizing on Florida's business friendly climate, SVN Commercial Partners recently completed the sale of a prime property in the highly sought after, up-and-coming Edgewater area of Miami. The transaction was brokered by SVN Commercial Partners advisors Ashley Bloom, Ruben Ruban and Adam Klein.

The $14.3 million all cash deal for .55 acres joins a growing list of high-profile transactions for SVN Commercial Partners in the South Florida area and builds on the growing trend of developers attracted to Florida from states like California, New York and Illinois.

The deal also showcases the multiple office collaborative effort by the team, a hallmark of the SVN process, to finalize this complex deal. SVN Commercial Partners was the only broker in the transaction. Located at 1600

NE 2nd Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami, the transaction follows a pattern of high-profile redevelopment projects in this popular area close to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami.

"Our ability to collaborate with experts from multiple SVN markets enabled us to put together such a complex transaction in the downtown Miami area and shows the talent and conviction of our mission-driven team," said Ruben Ruban, Senior Advisor of SVN Commercial Partners.

SVN Commercial Partners opened its Miami office in February of this year to continue providing existing investor and developer clients with commercial real estate opportunities in the Miami-Dade market. "This sale continues the goal of SVN Commercial Partners to expand our brand presence throughout South Florida as well as the Southwest coast of Florida with our three locations from Sarasota to Naples," said Ashley Barrett Bloom, Managing Director and SVN National Land & Development Product Council Chairman.

