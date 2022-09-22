The "Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market (2022-2027) by Mode of Transport, Deployment Mode, Function, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market is estimated to be USD 6.98 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.63 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Exponential Growth in the Ecommerce Industry
- Need for Transparent and Rigid Re-Liability Requirements in Transportation
- Increasing Adoption of SaaS and Cloud-Based Technology
- Increasing Globalization and Free Trade Agreements
Restraints
- High Investment Cost
- Lack of Uniform Governance Standards in the Fragmented Logistics Industry
Opportunities
- Growing Technological Advancements AI, IoT, Last-mile and Contactless Deliveries
- Increasing Awareness of Digital Freight Matching
- The Rise of DTC E-Commerce
Challenges
- Growing Concerns for Data Security
- Requirement of Skilled Personnel
- Andalin
- Alinnza Trading London Ltd
- Barrington Freight Ltd
- Cargonet
- Descartes Kontainers (Descartes Systems Group Inc)
- Deutsche Post Ag
- Dimerco
- DiLX (A Gateway Group Company)
- Ezyhaul
- Flexport, Inc.
- FPF Global Limited
- Forto Logistics Gmbh Co.
- Freightwalla
- HAVI Group
- Icontainers
- Kuehne+Nagel International AG
- Ligentia Group
- Nowports
- R Turner Haulage Ltd
- Saloodo! GmbH
- Sealand -A Maersk Company
- SEND
- Shippio, Inc
- Shipsy
- Shypple
- Softlink
- Sinotrans Japan Co.,Ltd.
- Turvo Inc.
- Twill( Maersk)
- Uber Freight LLC
- Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd
- Zencargo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61e98p
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005767/en/
