Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) (the "Company" or "Golden Share") sadly announces that former CEO Nick Zeng has passed away after a short battle with cancer. The Company extends its sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Nick was a passionate leader who was CEO and Chairman of the Golden Share Board since 2015. His dedication and commitment to the Company and all stakeholders was exemplary. Until very recently Nick was actively pursuing an exciting new phase of exploration for a portfolio of drill ready targets. Director and Interim CEO Wes Roberts stated that: "Nick had good character, a great sense of humor, and positive energy which spread throughout the team making working with him fun. He will be sorely missed by us all."

About Golden Share

Golden Share is a natural resource company exploring in Ontario, Canada. Golden Share holds drill ready targets at the Ogoki Project (diamonds/REE), and the Kagiami Project for copper and nickel. A carefully planned drilling program, which could lead to exciting discoveries, offers the best potential rewards for exploration expenditures at this time.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

