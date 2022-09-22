Regulatory News:

Groupe OKwind (Paris:ALOKW), the renewable energy self-comsumption specialist, today announced the date of publication of its half-year results ending June 30, 2022.

Event Date* 2022 First-Half Results October 17, 2022

(*): Press release will be published after market close. The date can be subject to modifications.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2021, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenue of €25 million and today has 150 employees, with more than 2,000 installations throughout France.

