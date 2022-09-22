Regulatory News:

Targetspot (formerly AudioValley) (Paris:ALTGS) (Brussels:ALTGS), a global player in AdTech and digital audio monetisation, is strengthening its position in podcast monetisation by adding new resources to its US marketplace and entering into a series of partnerships in the UK and France. A particularly dynamic segment of the digital audio industry, podcasts are now a major growth area for the Group.

In North America, the Targetspot podcast marketplace has been refined to fully meet the expectations of advertisers who are attracted to this immersive and engaging medium and are looking to buy space from multiple podcast publishers. It now offers them a transparent environment to deliver massive, targeted campaigns at competitive prices.

Dominick Milano, SVP, Sales, and Business ?Development North America: "As we have continued to expand our podcast supply, we have simultaneously been improving both show level transparency and category accuracy. This means buyers can have further confidence in buying what they are targeting, and having greater visibility in the actual shows where ads are running."

The Targetspot podcast marketplace now reaches over one billion monthly impressions in North America from renowned publishers such as Spreaker, Empire, Salem, Bonneville or CBC, with a catalog of over 56,000 different podcasts.

Two new partnerships in the UK

In the UK, partnerships with two new publishers, Sport Social Podcast Network and WIZARD Radio Media, will expand advertising inventory with topics that are popular with advertisers and agencies. Targetspot now offers them the opportunity to reach a wide-ranging audience of sports fans through its alliance with dedicated podcast specialist Sport Social Podcast Network. With WIZARD Radio Media, which broadcasts the most popular teenage web radio station in the UK, Targetspot is strengthening its focus on the "Generation Z" target group through high-quality podcasts.

A stronger position in native podcasting in France

Already a key player in the monetisation of radio replay podcasts through its exclusive partnership with Radio France, Targetspot is strengthening its catalogue of digital native podcasts in France and Belgium. The Group is marketing three new programmes produced by Paradiso Media and Brut (100% digital media designed for social networks), which had an excellent summer performance on listening platforms.

Targetspot has also partnered with the French platform Audiomeans, the leading independent podcast hosting and distribution company in terms of listening volume.

Group Chairman and founder Alexandre Saboundjian comments: "Revenues from podcasts made up 28% of Targetspot's turnover in the first half of 2022, compared to 19% for the whole of 2021. The many partnerships forged in recent weeks will further accelerate our increasing influence in this high-potential channel. Podcasts bring together an audience that is both highly engaged and highly qualified, offering agencies and advertisers unprecedented targeting capabilities. With its turnkey Targetspot Podcast Marketplace solution, our Group has become a key player in podcast monetisation.

NEXT EVENT

First half 2022 results

17 october 2022, after market close

About Targetspot

Targetspot, an AdTech group company listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges, has been a leader and pioneer in digital audio since 2007. Targetspot connects brands to their target audiences via an inventory of leading publishers across all areas of digital audio. Through its proprietary technologies, Targetspot provides end-to-end integration between advertisers and publishers, for contextually targeted, cookie-free campaigns involving both direct and programmatic buying. Targetspot is also a leader in audio streaming, its Shoutcast brand enabling over 85,000 radio stations to be streamed online. Targetspot is operational in 9 countries and employs around 100 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005700/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Marianne Py

mpy@actifin.fr

Francis Muyshondt

investorrelations@targetspot.com

Media Relations

Isabelle Dray

idray@actifin.fr

press@targetspot.com