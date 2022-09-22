ViewSonic's New M1 Pro Projects in 360 Degrees with a Flexible Smart Stand

Enjoying Big Screen On-the-Go with Upgraded Visuals and Versatile Usages

BREA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the new M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector. This palm-sized cinematic powerhouse weighs less than 1kg and features a patented smart stand, delivering 720p HD images in 360 degrees with theatre-quality audio from Harman Kardon speakers. With a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source and a built-in battery, the M1 Pro is the ideal companion to turn almost anywhere into an immersive entertainment space.





"Portable projectors with higher resolutions are in strong demand, we launch the upgraded M1 Pro to push the boundaries of what portable projectors are capable of. With its enhanced visuals and a patented stand for 360-degree projection, its flexibility satisfies every spontaneous need of the user," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "In addition, the stylish design comes with a mesh surface that infuses a sense of warmth to the tech device. It also embodies our commitment to offering large-screen entertainment that fits into any lifestyle."

A Fantastic Audiovisual Experience Anywhere, Anytime

With its palm-sized lightweight (950g) design, the M1 Pro can easily be carried in small bags. Once turned on, the M1 Pro delivers an outstanding 100 inches image from 2.5 meters away, offering 600 LED Lumens of brightness and true-to-life colors. Dual sets of powerful customized Harman Kardon speakers are integrated into the small device, delivering rich and clear audio that brings movies, TV shows, concerts, and games to life.

Powered by a built-in battery, this compact portable projector is travel-friendly. It supports big-screen entertainment on-the-go without having to worry about a power source. Alternatively, a power bank or a USB-C charger can also be used to power the projector for longer sessions, making it ideal for home, camping trips, and movie nights under the stars.

Versatile Projection in 360 Degree with a Smart Stand

The M1 Pro has a patented 3-in-1 smart stand for 360-degree projection, auto power on/off, and lens cap, bringing flexible usage and maximizing opportunities for instant fun. By swiveling the stand, the projector powers on automatically. The sturdy metal stand can easily be set up anywhere to project a large and vivid image. To shut it down, simply swivel the stand back to cover the projector lens. The stand also functions as a protective cover when being carried around.

Additionally, the M1 Pro can project a perfectly-formed image from any angle. Thanks to its auto vertical keystone correction capability, the image angle can be adjusted immediately. Plus, the comprehensive horizontal & vertical keystone and 4 corner adjustment allow images to shape evenly projected from the front, above, below, and the sides.

Stylish Design and Intuitive Functionality

The M1 Pro is designed with a new aesthetic, featuring a mesh texture on the surface, which brings a soft touch to the sleek metallic look. The intuitive touchpad on the top allows users to play, pause, and adjust the volume, whereas the curved magnetic I/O cover completes the minimalist one-piece design.

With embedded Wi-Fi connectivity, smart devices can be paired with the M1 Pro wirelessly, mirroring a vast range of content to the screen. Moreover, the portable projector allows versatile audio options that suit every occasion. It can be used as a Bluetooth speaker or simply connect to Bluetooth headphones to immerse oneself in the big screen entertainment.

To learn more about ViewSonic's M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector, please click the Product Intro Video and Scenario Video.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.





