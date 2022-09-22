Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.09.2022
ViewSonic's New M1 Pro Projects in 360 Degrees with a Flexible Smart Stand

Enjoying Big Screen On-the-Go with Upgraded Visuals and Versatile Usages

BREA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the new M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector. This palm-sized cinematic powerhouse weighs less than 1kg and features a patented smart stand, delivering 720p HD images in 360 degrees with theatre-quality audio from Harman Kardon speakers. With a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source and a built-in battery, the M1 Pro is the ideal companion to turn almost anywhere into an immersive entertainment space.