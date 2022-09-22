Morrisville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Cozyla, which considers itself the world's first smart photo album with Alexa built-in that can be controlled with voice commands, will be available on Kickstarter starting September 30.

The company is marketing the product as a way for families to stay connected regardless of their location. Through the My Cozyla app, users can share photos and videos in real-time, as well as set text and voice reminders that will appear on the album's display.

"In a world where we're constantly connected to our devices, it's important to find ways to connect with the people who matter most," said Cozyla CEO and Founder Li Yao. "With Cozyla, you can keep your loved ones close by sharing photos and videos, as well as interact with them through notifications and the 'Like' button."

Cozyla smart album will be available on Kickstarter on September 30, says the company.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/138077_Cozyla%20PR%20pic_550.jpg

The album is the size of a standard coffee table book and includes a built-in Alexa voice assistant. But Cozyla says its album goes beyond just being a frame for photos. With the voice assistant, users can also create memos or set medication reminders.

"We designed Cozyla with seniors in mind," said Li. "The album can be a great way for them to stay connected with family and friends, as well as keep track of important information."

The company says the album comes with a "senior care" service that includes remote pre-setup, text and voice reminders, and the Alexa voice assistant. The album can also be easily preconfigured before gifting it to non-tech-savvies, according to Cozyla.

Finally, the album allows users to send out a message asking for help. The message can include the user's location and will be sent to predesignated contacts through a voice call, text message, and email.

"We created Cozyla because we believe that family should come first," said Li. "The album is a physical embodiment of that belief, and we hope it brings families closer together."

For more information, visit https://www.cozyla.com/

Press Contact:

Hank Cai

hank@cozyla.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138077