Jordan, Sept 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On 15 - 16 August 2022, an in-person event featuring a richness of debates about future technology and cyber security was held in Jordan. The event's organiser, Trescon and its Strategic Partner JOCSA (Jordan Cyber Security Association) hosted more than 500 C-level attendees, including key stakeholders in the cyber security ecosystem, such as government officials, top experts in the field, solution providers, startups, media, among others.





A picture of the panel discussion from the World Cyber Security Summit - Jordan that was streamed live on August 15-16, 2022

Leading players in Cyber security space like Green Circle, Agualetica, BeeezCrowd, Alpha Hub, Mandiant, CloudSEK, ManageEngine, and Wizard Cyber gathered at the event to examine the prospects for Cyber Security in Jordan.

The event featured a ground-breaking alliance between specialists like:

Scott E. Augenbaum - Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent; Author; Cybercrime Prevention Trainer, Scott Augenbaum LLC

The show kicked off with an opening keynote by Nidal Al-Bitar, CEO, Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj), where he shared his insights on the topic 'Employment in the Cyber Security' by quoting, "As companies mature on their digital transformation journeys, cybersecurity remains the biggest concern: 69 per cent of US executives believe cyber security is the biggest AI-related risk."

Abdulrahman Al-Nimari, VP, Cyber Security from Saudi Arabia spoke at length on 'Zero Trusting Your Enterprise. He was quoted saying, "You believe that if this gadget is making a call to an external network, it is making a positive call because we believe in that device. However, the call is essentially a command-and-control request to the internet to obtain the ransomware's symmetric key. Therefore, by authorising that outbound connection, you are personally enabling the attack."

While speaking about 'Building a Resilient Cybersecurity Organization', George Eapen, Group CIO, Petrofac mentioned that, "For the right security outcome, CISO must build an ecosystem consisting of complementary solutions/partners/team."

The event also witnessed a panel discussion on the topic 'Leveraging AI in Threat Intelligence to Enable Protection from Advanced Threats' that was moderated by Dr. Hossam Elshenraki

"It comes down to the fact that cybersecurity is a shared duty and that the more systems we secure, the safer we are all. We're happy to have hosted World Cyber Security Summit in Jordan, and loved the support we received from the tech fraternity in Jordan with the help of international delegates, sponsors, thought leaders, and media among others," says Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman, Trescon.

The 17th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit - Jordan is supported by Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan and officially sponsored by:

About World Cyber Security Summit

World Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.

The Summit fuses CISOs across industry sectors from Jordan who meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their information/cyber security.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

