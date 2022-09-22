Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2022 | 19:08
Inaugural "Apiture Innovators" Winners Announced at Apiture Accelerate 2022

Awards recognize Oakworth Capital Bank, Alabama Credit Union, and Pinnacle Financial Partners for their innovative use of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has debuted its "Apiture Innovators" awards program at the company's annual client conference, Apiture Accelerate, which took place Sept. 21-23 in Austin, Texas. The program recognizes banks and credit unions demonstrating the most unique and innovative uses of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform.

Meet the Winners:

  • Innovator of the Year: Oakworth Capital Bank collaborated with Apiture to take a third-party wealth management tool to its consumer and commercial clients. Using this tool, Oakworth's clients can now seamlessly track and manage investments from within the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, taking an even more robust and holistic approach to their financial strategy.
  • Consumer Banking Innovator: Alabama Credit Union partnered with Apiture to roll out a conversational AI enhancement to its existing digital support capabilities. Members now get helpful responses quickly from a best-in-breed chatbot and are seamlessly passed to a credit union support representative for more complex inquiries.
  • Business Banking Innovator: Pinnacle Financial Partners worked with Apiture to expand the cash management offerings available to its 25,000 commercial banking customers. Among the enhancements are the addition of multi-tiered approvals, ACH multi-batch approvals, confidential balances, and enhanced ACH reversals. These capabilities are now available to business banking clients using the Apiture Digital Banking Platform's Business Banking solution.

"It is an honor to introduce the 2022 Apiture Innovators and highlight the unique offerings they bring to their account holders," said Chris Babcock, Apiture CEO. "As financial institutions seek to transform digitally, we are proud to partner with our clients to push the boundaries of innovation and exceed the evolving expectations of consumers and businesses."

"These awards also underscore the flexibility of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform and our readiness to support the unique needs of each of our clients," said Chris Cox, Apiture COO. "We congratulate our winners, and we are eager to explore further diverse opportunities with existing and new partners to empower the next class of Innovators."

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

Media Contact:

Derrius Rodgers
Caliber Corporate Advisers
derrius@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716735/Inaugural-Apiture-Innovators-Winners-Announced-at-Apiture-Accelerate-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
