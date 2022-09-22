Auditoria.AI Revolutionizes Response Time for Accounts Payable and Receivable with AP and AR Helpdesk

Automated Responses Speed-Up Response Time, Improve Vendor and Customer Satisfaction, and Scale With Automation

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / AUDITORIA.AI , the leader in natural language and AI technologies for corporate finance automation, today announced the availability of both the AP Helpdesk and AR Helpdesk , AI-enabled SmartBots that automate redundant and manual monitoring and management of shared AP and AR email inboxes. The data gathered from the automated customer and vendor interactions is captured with reporting that allows analysis and insights, better decision-making, and greater cash position visibility.

"While helpdesks staffed by support or customer service agents have been around for decades, they suffer from problems around poor response times, and inaccurate or incomplete responses which ultimately lead to dissatisfied customers and adverse impact to revenue. With the advent of artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies, we now enter the world of intelligent, autonomous AP and AR helpdesks," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria.AI. "Auditoria is proud to deliver the industry's first set of purpose-built, finance-aware autonomous software 'SmartBots.' These SmartBots are fully trained in business and accounting language to manage AP and AR helpdesks, providing real-time responses to customers and vendors, handling payment transactions and disputes, thereby improving overall customer service and financial health."

Auditoria SmartBots are deployed to connect with systems of record and shared accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) inboxes to monitor and respond conversationally to inquiries and requests, such as copies of invoices, approval status, payments, and more, in real-time. Available 24/7, SmartBots process and act on email content, understanding finance-specific intent to respond to authorized customers and vendors securely, and protect sensitive payment and accounting information. Auditoria SmartBots integrate with SmartVendor and SmartCustomer SmartFlow Skills to offer full-featured inquiry response and fulfillment for requests coming into the shared AP and AR inboxes.

Benefits include:

Mailbox Organization: SmartBots review and tag emails in the AP and AR inboxes, categorizing and labeling to organize them by type and call to action, reducing clutter and streamlining responses and next steps for the AP and AR teams.

SmartBots review and tag emails in the AP and AR inboxes, categorizing and labeling to organize them by type and call to action, reducing clutter and streamlining responses and next steps for the AP and AR teams. Omni-Directional Communication: SmartBots acknowledge receipt of a dispute, identify vacation responders, recognize invalid emails, detect spam, and respond conversationally with appropriate information or documentation as requested. SmartBots set alerts for the AP and AR teams to address escalated situations on a case-by-case basis, recovering hundreds of hours previously spent by team members sifting through emails and responding to routine questions and requests.

SmartBots acknowledge receipt of a dispute, identify vacation responders, recognize invalid emails, detect spam, and respond conversationally with appropriate information or documentation as requested. SmartBots set alerts for the AP and AR teams to address escalated situations on a case-by-case basis, recovering hundreds of hours previously spent by team members sifting through emails and responding to routine questions and requests. Prioritized Worklist: SmartBots streamline inbox reviews with a daily worklist of strategic recommendations and prioritized actions based on incoming and outgoing correspondence. Curated by the SmartBots, the worklist is dynamically updated to maximize efforts and outreach to optimize response times, escalate issues, and increase optimal customer and vendor service.

SmartBots streamline inbox reviews with a daily worklist of strategic recommendations and prioritized actions based on incoming and outgoing correspondence. Curated by the SmartBots, the worklist is dynamically updated to maximize efforts and outreach to optimize response times, escalate issues, and increase optimal customer and vendor service. Lightning Response Speed: SmartBots respond in real-time to inbox requests, reviewing hundreds, even thousands of emails to help organizations meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs) quickly and efficiently. SmartBots are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing customers and vendors with timely follow-up to improve serviceability.

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing and understanding, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, Workday, collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and RPA platforms such as Microsoft Power Automate.

To get started with Auditoria's AP and AR Helpdesks, request a demo today: https://info.auditoria.ai/request-a-demo

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Armanino, Arrive Logistics, FreshWorks, LiveRamp, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

Trademarks of Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Google Workspace, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Automate, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

