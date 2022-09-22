Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) held today its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, chaired by Frank Sagnier, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders present represented or having voted by correspondence held 5 105 101 shares out of the 6 171 008 shares entitled to vote, i.e. a quorum of 82.73%.

The General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, namely:

Approval of the corporate financial statements for the year ended on 31 March 2022 and discharge of the former members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the fulfilment of their mandate for the year ended;

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022;

Approval of the expenses and charges specified by Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code;

Allocation of profit for the year;

Approval, in application of articles L.225-38 and L.225-40 of the French Commercial Code, of the regulated agreement stipulated with Christophe Nobileau and specified in the Auditor's Special Report;

Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors for the Company's purchase of its own shares in accordance with Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code;

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide to issue shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital, or giving the right to a debt security with elimination of the preferential subscription right for shareholders for the benefit of categories of beneficiaries;

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares issued in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, in the event of application of the delegation of authority referred to in the seventh resolution;

Delegation of competence to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital increase for cash with the elimination of pre-emptive rights of subscription to the benefit of employees adhering to a company savings plan;

Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors in order to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares;

Powers for formalities.

The Company thanks the shareholders who participated in this General Meeting. The detailed voting results will be available on the Company's website at the following address https://investor.focus-entmt.com/fr/meetings

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

