Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 74,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,700,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be used for: (i) final permitting costs to be paid by the Company on or prior to December 31, 2022 with respect to the Hammerdown Project; (ii) remaining costs associated with the Company's feasibility study referenced in its public record; (iii) completing up to 5,000m of drilling on or prior to December 31, 2022 at the Hammerdown Project and/or the Orion Deposit; and (iv) general corporate and working capital purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

"We are pleased to have the continued support of our largest institutional shareholders, Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners and Tembo Capital. We also welcome Gold Resource Corporation as a strategic investor in Maritime. Following the positive feasibility study results for the Hammerdown Gold Project, we are advancing the remaining permitting requirements and initiating a drill program with the aim of extending the mine life."

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as insiders of the Company subscribed for 15,700,000 of the Common Shares sold in the Offering. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the related parties' participation in the Offering were not settled.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Maritime Resources Corp.:

Maritime holds a 100% interest- directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership- in the Green Bay Property. This includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located in the Baie Verte Mining District near the town of King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown Gold Project is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold associated with pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000 and 2004. The Company also owns the gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec and several other exploration properties and royalty interests in key mining camps across Canada.

