Vow ASA: Vow and Controlpartner establish joint venture within automation

Vow and Controlpartner establish a joint venture within automation, Vow Automation AS, in which Scanship will own 50.1 per cent and Control Invest AS will own 49.9 per cent. The aim of Vow Automation is to develop better digitized control systems, mainly to the Vow group and its many projects and system deliveries.

"Vow is developing and building advanced process technology and systems for waste management within the maritime and landbased industries. We see high and increasing demand for our solutions and foresee significant growth. With Vow Automation, we will increase our capacity and secure access to expertise which will ensure quality in all our deliveries as we continue to expand", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

"In Industry 4.0 - the fourth industrial revolution - intelligent automation systems have become increasingly important to make processes more efficient, and not least, in order to document the environmental benefits of the solutions", says Robert Wasler, CEO of Controlpartner AS.

In Vow Automation, Vow and Controlpartner will rapidly build a technology hub with expertise adapted to Vow's needs. The collaboration will give Vow control of technology and further its competitive advantages. In addition, a program for productization is expected to enable large cost savings in the production.

Controlpartner is a technology company within automation and digitised maintenance systems. The company's success is based on extensive experience and the application of new technological platforms.

Controlpartner has been a key partner and supplier to the Vow group for many years. This collaboration is now entering a new phase in the form of a formalised partnership, which will bring both parties forward technologically and commercially. Vow Automation will be headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway, in connection to Scanship's offices.

For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and ETIA are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located at Lysaker outside Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).