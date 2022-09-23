Vanpowers Bike Creates an Assembled-Frame Model That Makes Industry Rethink e-Bike Stability

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, e-bike start-up Vanpowers Bike released their prototype road e-bike, the City Vanture, the first e-bike with an assembled frame. VPB's manufacturing team discovered that the one-piece brazing method used for most bike frames on the market resulted in a noticeable misalignment (7 mm) and ran the risk of the brazed joints breaking easily. In response, they developed this one-of-a-kind assembled-frame model. The City Vanture's frame alignment tolerance is precisely reduced to less than 1 mm, greatly cutting down on drag and achieving a very smooth and stable ride.





"Each model must be ridden over 2000 km before being released," said Yone, the engineer of the City Vanture. "We carefully test every part of the e-bike to get the best performance." This road e-bike's assembled frame utilizes a sturdy tenon-and-mortise structure. Unlike most brazed one-piece frames on the market, it provides a strong and stable construction and reduces the risk of fragile joints breaking due to repeated heating, improving safety. This precision creates a balanced riding experience that helps improve riding efficiency.

The City Vanture is very light at only 15.5 kg (35 lbs.) and features a 36V 250W motor. Equipped with a removable 252Wh-rated LG cell lithium-ion battery in the down tube, it can travel 50 miles on a single charge. There is also an option to add an extra battery to extend the bike's range to 80 miles. The City Vanture's smart dual-battery module can identify the respective consumption of each battery and start drawing power from the additional battery when the main one is close to running out, which saves power and improves battery efficiency.

Vanpowers Bike is holding a back-to-school event on its website that runs until September 30th. Send an email verifying student status through the official website event page to receive a $100 discount on the City Vanture. Orders will ship at the end of October.

