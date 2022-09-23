The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

23 September 2022

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Lambert and Helena Vinnicombe as independent non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect from 23 September 2022.

Roger is currently Chair of Trustees of the Imperial War Graves Endowment Fund and a Governor of King's Schools, Taunton and also Chair of the Finance & Estates Committee. Roger's background includes investment banking, corporate finance, public equity investments and public company boards; he has held several senior roles in these fields over his executive and non-executive career.

Helena is a member of the Advisory Committee for the M&G Charity Multi Asset Fund and a non-executive director on the board of Lowland Investment Company plc, where she also serves as a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. She also provides independent investment consulting to clients with long term investment objectives, typically charities and family trusts. Helena's background includes private client investment management, investment trusts, governance and promotion of shareholders' interests. Additionally, she is a Governor of Aureus Primary School, and Trustee and member of the Finance & Investment Committee of The Child Health Research CIO.

The Chairman of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, Julian Cazalet, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Helena and Roger to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed directors who both bring such broad experience to the Board."

Helena and Roger's appointments will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in August 2023.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732